Update Live Commentary
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Miami HeatLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami HeatLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Celtics vs Heat live on TV, your options is: TNT.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Erik Spoelstra!

Erik Spoelstra, the Heat's head coach, spoke about the team's performance: "I think the intention and the thought process are solid. I think that needed to be addressed somehow, some way. Is this the absolute way and is this where it's going to end up? I don't know. But the NBA is taking the appropriate steps to try to correct this, because players sitting out too many games is not good for business, especially when the players are potentially healthy enough to play. "How is this going to play out in our back-to-back? I don't know. We'll have to see after (Wednesday) night. I'm not making any plans for the second game yet."

Bam Adebayo praised his teammate Kyle Lowry: "Kyle [Lowry] has been one of my favorite teammates, maybe my favorite since he's been here. He's always taught me ways to catch the ball, he always talks to me about how to catch the ball easily. He's been positive with me, I hung out with him during the summer and he's like a brother to me and will continue to be my brother."

7:15 AM2 hours ago

Jayson Tatum!

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins spoke on ESPN, where he is a commentator, about Celtics coach Joe Mazzula after the team's latest loss to the Nuggets: "You know why I say that? It's because he can't come up with an easy strategy for his players. Over and over again, we kept saying, about attacking the basket. You have so many guys who are great at cutting inside. So they can't keep playing AAU-style basketball all the time. You have to have a set of plays. Boston has two Joe Mazzullas. There's the one with the philosophy that we're going to shoot more threes than the opponent. When they hit it, it looks great. But there's the other Mazzulla: who just stands there. So if you take his brain out and put it in a bird, the bird will start flying backwards".

Jayson Tatum, the team's player, also spoke about the match: "I think I kind of rushed it and that's on me. Deep down, I wasn't sure if they were going to foul. The Nuggets had a foul to give. But I had more time than I used. So I should have taken advantage of it. I can't take it back and now it's something to learn from".

7:10 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Heat

The Heat on the other side will be without Jaime Jaquez Jr and Dru Smith, both injured, while Terry Rozier and Haywood Highsmith are listed as questionable.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Celtics

The Celtics have no injured players for the match, but they do have Oshae Brissett and Kristaps Porzingis, both listed as questionable for the game.
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Eastern Conference: Heat

The Heat are just below them in the Eastern Conference, with 24 wins and 19 losses, ahead of the Pacers, who have 24 wins and 20 losses, the Magic, with 23 wins and 21 losses, the Bulls, with 21 wins and 24 losses, and the Hawks, with 18 wins and 25 losses.
6:55 AM3 hours ago

Eastern Conference: Celtics

The Celtics lead the Eastern Conference with 34 wins and 10 losses, ahead of the Bucks, who have 30 wins and 13 losses, the 76ers, with 29 wins and 13 losses, the Cavs, who have 26 wins and 15 losses, and the Knicks, who have 27 wins and 17 losses.
6:50 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Celtics

The Boston Celtics come into the match with four wins and one loss. On Monday (15), they beat the Raptors 105-96. On Wednesday, 117-98, they beat the Spurs. On Friday (19), a 102-100 defeat came against the Nuggets. Then on Sunday (21), by 116-107, the win came against the Rockets. And on Monday (22), 119-110, the win came against the Mavericks.
6:45 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Heat

The Miami Heat come into the game with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Sunday (14), they beat the Hornets 104-87. On Monday (15), 96-95 in overtime, they beat the Nets. Then on Wednesday (17), 121-97, the defeat came against the Raptors. On Friday (19), by 109-108 to the Hawks, the second loss came and on Sunday (21), by 105-87, the defeat was to the Magic.
6:40 AM3 hours ago

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

