ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Miami HeatLive Score
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami HeatLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Erik Spoelstra!
Bam Adebayo praised his teammate Kyle Lowry: "Kyle [Lowry] has been one of my favorite teammates, maybe my favorite since he's been here. He's always taught me ways to catch the ball, he always talks to me about how to catch the ball easily. He's been positive with me, I hung out with him during the summer and he's like a brother to me and will continue to be my brother."
Jayson Tatum!
Jayson Tatum, the team's player, also spoke about the match: "I think I kind of rushed it and that's on me. Deep down, I wasn't sure if they were going to foul. The Nuggets had a foul to give. But I had more time than I used. So I should have taken advantage of it. I can't take it back and now it's something to learn from".
Injury Report: Heat
Injury Report: Celtics
Eastern Conference: Heat
Eastern Conference: Celtics
Last Matches: Celtics
Last Matches: Heat
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.