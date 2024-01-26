ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers of January 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 12:30 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 5:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Latest Chicago Bulls lineup
The last Chicago Bulls quintet:
DeMar DeRozan, Torrey Craig, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Chicago Bulls Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his thirteenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who is a very important player for the defense and this season he has managed to average 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) is the second most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Chicago Bulls in the tournament
The Chicago team is doing well in the regular season, with 21 games won and 24 lost, they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on January 22 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Chicago Bulls lost 115 to 113 at the Footprint Center and thus the Chicago Bulls suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers are advancing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 22 games won and 23 lost, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the west. Their last game was on January 23 against the LA Clippers, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 127 to 116 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Thursday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the host stadium for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2024: Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.