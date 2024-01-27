ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Frost Bank Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs match in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 04:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Spurs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Victor Wembanyama, player to watch!
The San Antonio center is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.
How does the Spurs get there?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where it was eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. San Antonio's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad. The arrival of Victor Wembayanma was one of the most anticipated for the team, who plan for him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be a very important player for this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Blazers absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Jerami Grant, player to watch!
The Portland forward is presented as the Blazers' top figure, after having finished last season with a record of 21.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. Grant is the team's leading scorer and is one of the team's top figures. The Portland forward is a great figure in the NBA and continues to develop his professional career in search of being among the best. He will seek to form a lethal offense with DeAndre Ayton and Malcolm Brogdon, focusing on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the Blazers arrive?
The Blazers start a new season after finishing the previous season in thirteenth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. After their best player was sidelined to undergo surgery for heart problems, the team collapsed and the existing project came to an end, highlighting the departure of Damian Lillard. The team took the #2 pick that Scoot Henderson arrived with to start a new project in Portland, the team will have a roster with interesting names such as Malcolm Brogdon, DeAndre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III. Everything will depend on the chemistry that all these players can generate and they could be a difficult rival in the Western Conference and could leave out one or another favorite team.
Where is the game?
The Frost Bank Center located in the city of San Antonio will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Frost Bank Center, promptly at 9:30 p.m.