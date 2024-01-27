ADVERTISEMENT

Photo: Disclosure/Atlanta Hawks
San Antonio faces a challenging season in the NBA, with varying rankings in different statistics. In points per game, the team is second to none. on 21ª position, with an average of 113 points per game. In terms of rebounds per game, they rank 22nd in terms of rebounds per game. position, recording an average of 42.9. The use of shots from the field puts San Antonio in 24th place in the world. position, with a rate of 46.1%. However, the team has a solid free throw percentage, ranking 14th in the rankings. place, with 78.5%.

In terms of long-distance shots, San Antonio faces difficulties, ranking 28th in the rankings. position, converting 34.4% of three-point attempts. In assists per game, they stand out in 3rd place. position, with an average of 29.3. However, they face challenges in relation to turnover, ranking 26th in terms of turnover. position, with an average of 14.2. The assistance/turnover ratio is classified as 9ª in the league, with an index of 2.1.

Defensively, the team stands out in blocks per game, ranking 8th in blocks per game. place, with an average of 5.9. On the other hand, in steals per game, they are in 20th place. position, with an average of 7.1. These statistics highlight the need for improvement in some aspects of the game, as they seek to capitalize on their strengths to improve their overall performance this season.

In the current season, the basketball team's statistical leaders include Victor Wembanyama, who stands out as the leading scorer with an average of 20.4 points per game, followed by Devin Vassell with 18.0 and Keldon Johnson with 16.7. Wembanyama also leads in rebounds, recording an average of 10.1, accompanied by Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan, all contributing 5.7 each.

In the assists department, Tre Jones leads with an average of 5.5, followed by Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. Devin Vassell stands out in steals, registering 1.2 steals, while Wembanyama contributes with 1.1. Wembanyama also leads in blocks, maintaining an impressive 3.2 average, with additional contributions from Charles Bassey, Zach Collins and Julian Champagnie.

As for the Regarding shooting efficiency, Mamadi Diakite leads with a remarkable percentage of 80.0%, followed by Charles Bassey with 72.5%, Blake Wesley with 53.7% and Tre Jones with 49.8%. These numbers highlight players' individual performance, reflecting their crucial role in the team and contributing to overall success during the season.

Atlanta stands out in several statistics in the current NBA season. In points per game, the team ranks 4th in the rankings. position, recording an impressive average of 120 points each game. In rebounds per game, they are 8th; place, maintaining an average of 44.9 rebounds. However, the performance in taking advantage of shots from the field places the team in 23rd place in the world. position, with a rate of 46.2%. When it comes to free throws, Atlanta is the best. in 6º place, with a solid correct percentage of 81%.

As for long-distance shots, the team is working hard. on 17ª position, converting 36% of three-point attempts. In assists per game, Atlanta is 21st in assists per game. place, with an average of 25.5. In turnovers per game, they rank 18th; position, committing an average of 13.2. The assistance/turnover ratio is classified as 21ª in the league, with an index of 1.9.

On defense, Atlanta is strong. on 23ª position in blocks per game, recording an average of 4.5. However, in ball steals per game, the team stands out, ranking 6th in the world. place, with an average of 7.9. These statistics show the versatility and challenges that Atlanta faces as it seeks to improve its performance in different aspects of the game to compete more effectively in the league.

The basketball team's statistical leaders in points scored in the current season are led by Trae Young, with an average of 26.9 points per game, followed by Dejounte Murray with 21.4 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic with 16.8 points. In terms of rebounds, Clint Capela leads with an average of 10.4 rebounds, followed by Jalen Johnson with 8.2 and Onyeka Okongwu with 6.8. In assists, Trae Young stands out with an average of 10.8 assists, while Dejounte Murray contributes 5.0, and Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic offer 3.1 and 2.6, respectively.

In terms of steals, Trae Young leads with 1.4 steals, along with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson, all with 1.3 steals. Clint Capela stands out in the blocks category, with an average of 1.6 blocks, followed by Onyeka Okongwu with 1.0.

When it comes to shooting efficiency, Onyeka Okongwu leads with an impressive 58.7% shooting percentage, followed by Clint Capela with 56.7%, Jalen Johnson with 54.1%, and Bruno Fernando with 51.9%. These numbers highlight individual players' performance, contributing to the team's overall success during the season.

In the NBA Southwest Conference, the leading team is the NBA. New Orleans, with an impressive record of 26 wins and 18 losses, maintaining a solid 0.591 winning percentage. The Dallas team is ready to help. in second place, with 24 wins and 20 losses, being 2 games behind the leader. Houston remains in third place, with 20 wins and 23 losses, 5.5 games behind New Orleans. Memphis occupies fourth place, with 17 wins and 27 losses, facing a difference of 9 games compared to Memphis. leadership. San Antonio is in fifth place, with a challenging performance, recording just 8 wins in 36 games, falling considerably behind, with a difference of 18 games for the conference leader. nce. Competition in the Southwest Conference is underway. The competition is fierce, with teams seeking to improve their performances to secure more advantageous positions in the table.
In the NBA Southeast Conference, the Miami basketball team leads the table with 24 wins and 20 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of .545. Right behind, Orlando has a record of 23 wins and 21 losses, with a difference of 1.0 game in relation to the leader. The Atlanta team remains in third place, with 18 wins and 26 losses, 6.0 games away from the top. Charlotte is in fourth position, with 10 wins and 32 losses, being 13.0 games behind the leader. Washington completes the table, occupying fifth place with just 7 wins and 36 losses, presenting a winning percentage of .163 and a disadvantage of 16.5 games in relation to the conference leader. Competition in the Southeast Conference remains intense, with teams looking to improve their positions in the standings.
The game will be played at State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at State Farm Arena, with a capacity at 16.888 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
