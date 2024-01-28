ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from Chase Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers match live on TV and online?
The match Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers?
This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on January 27, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (January 28)
Mexico: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Los Angeles Lakers
One of the most key players in Los Angeles Lakers is D'Angelo Russell, the 27 years old American born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 27 points.
Key player in Golden State Warriors
One of the players to watch out for in Golden State Warriors is Stephen Curry, the 35-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 13, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 129 points against 125 of Los Angeles Lakers.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Stephen Curry with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Taurean Prince with 17.
History Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as they have won three of the last five games, while Los Angeles Lakers have won two, in the total of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who have scored 587 points compared to 534 for Los Angeles Lakers.
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season. After playing 45 games, they managed to win 22 and lose 23.
Los Angeles Lakers 112 - 105 Oklahoma City Thunder
- Last five games
Los Angeles Lakers 112 - 105 Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers 127 - 110 Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Lakers 112 - 130 Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers 134 - 110 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Clippers 127 - 116 Los Angeles Lakers
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors has had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 41 games, they won 19 and lost 22.
Golden State Warriors 105 - 141 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last five games
Golden State Warriors 105 - 141 New Orleans Pelicans
Chicago Bulls 131 - 140 Golden State Warriors
Milwaukee Bucks 129 - 118 Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies 116 - 107 Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 134 - 112 Atlanta Hawks
The match will be played at the Chase Center Stadium
The match between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place at the Chase Center Stadium in the city of San Francisco (United States), said Stadium is where the Golden State Warriors Team plays its home games, it was built in 2017 and has a capacity for approximately 18,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
