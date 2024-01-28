ADVERTISEMENT
Watch ABoston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score Here
CELTICS!
CLIPPERS NUMBERS!
However, in rebounds per game, the Lakers are 20th in rebounds per game. position, recording an average of 43 per match. On the other hand, efficiency in field shots is greater. This is notable, placing 5th in the rankings. place with a hit percentage of 49.6%. At the free throw line, the team maintains good accuracy, ranking 7th in the rankings. position with 80.8%.
Game distribution, measured in assists per game, places the Lakers in 18th place in terms of assists per game. position, with an average of 26 assists. The team also demonstrates effective protection of ball possession, ranking 9th in the rankings. place in turnovers per game, with an average of 12.4.
The assistance/turnover ratio is solid position, occupying 10th place in the world. position with a rate of 2.1. On defense, the Lakers stand out in steals, ranking 4th in the league. position with an average of 8.1 per game. In blockades, they are on the 16th; position, recording an average of 5.3 per match. In short, the Los Angeles Lakers present a balanced performance, standing out especially in long-range shooting and steals, but with areas for improvement in terms of rebounds and assists.
CLIPPERS LEADERS!
Ivica Zubac leads the way in rebounding statistics, with an impressive average of 9.7 per game. Kawhi Leonard also contributes defensively, recording an average of 6.2 rebounds per game.
James Harden assumes the role of facilitator, leading the team in assists, with an average of 8.5 per game. Russell Westbrook contributes 4.7 assists on average.
Defensively, Robert Covington stands out in steals, with an average of 2.0 per game. Ivica Zubac leads in blocks, recording an average of 1.4 per game.
Mason Plumlee stands out in terms of shooting efficiency, presenting an impressive success rate of 68.6%. Ivica Zubac and Jordan Miller also contribute significantly, maintaining rates of 65.5% and 60.0%, respectively. Amir Coffey complements the group with an efficient rate of 55.9%.
In summary, the team's leaders demonstrate distinct skills in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and shooting efficiency, contributing to the team's success throughout the season.
CELTICS NUMBERS!
In terms of shooting efficiency, the Boston Celtics rank 11th in terms of shooting efficiency. place in field goal percentage, recording 47.9%. At the free throw line, the team is ready. among the best, ranking 8th; position with an accuracy of 80.4%. In long-distance throws, the team stands out in 6th place. position, with a hit percentage of 38.1%.
Game distribution, measured in assists per game, places Boston in 19th place in terms of assists per game. position, with an average of 25.8 assists. The team also demonstrates good ball protection, ranking 7th in the rankings. place in turnovers per game, with only 12 committed on average.
The assistance/turnover ratio is solid position, occupying 6th place in the world. position with a rate of 2.2. On defense, the Celtics stand out in blocks, ranking 2nd; place with an average of 6.4 per game. However, in steals, the team is better. on 27ª position, recording an average of 6.5 per game. In short, the Boston Celtics exhibit a balanced performance, standing out in several areas, but with room for improvement in terms of steals.
CELTICS LEADERS!
As for rebounds, Jayson Tatum leads with an average of 8.4 per game, while Al Horford contributes 6.9 rebounds on average. Kristaps Porzingis also stands out, recording an average of 6.7 rebounds per game.
In assists, Derrick White leads the team with an average of 4.8 assists per game, followed closely by Jrue Holiday, who contributes 4.6 assists on average.
/p>
Defensively, Jaylen Brown stands out in steals, with an average of 1.1 per game. Kristaps Porzingis leads in blocks, recording an average of 1.8 per game.
In terms of shooting efficiency, Drew Peterson has an impressive success rate of 100%, while Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta also stand out with 70.4% and 55.6%, respectively. Kristaps Porzingis maintains a solid 52.9% field goal rate.
In summary, the team's leaders demonstrate distinct skills in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and shooting efficiency, contributing to the team's overall season performance.
COMO CHEGA OS CLIPPERS?
The LA Lakers, current champions, are in fourth place with 23 wins and 23 losses, facing a challenge to improve their position in the table. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are on the move. in fifth place with 19 wins and 23 losses, 9 games behind the leader.
With intense competition, the battle for the playoffs promises to be exciting, and teams will need to show consistency and determination to secure a prominent position in the NBA Western Conference.
HOW DO CELTICS ARRIVE?
The battle for third position is on. between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks have a record of 28 wins and 17 losses, while the Nets are a little below, with 17 wins and 27 losses. The difference between these two teams is: of 7 games.
At the bottom of the table, the Toronto Raptors struggle to find their rhythm, recording 16 wins and 28 losses, occupying last place in the Eastern Conference, 18.5 games away leadership.
In short, the Eastern Conference is in progress. It's full of competition, with the Boston Celtics leading the way, followed closely by the Philadelphia 76ers, while the teams below look to improve their positions in the table.