If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luka Doncic, playmaker. A player who has practically become the soul of the team, the Mavericks star is playing his fifth season and it seems that it will be one of the most complicated, in order to face the challenges to come, Doncic is the player who can help to return to the victories, his performance is always the highest, the numbers of this player are: 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists.
Watch out for this Kings player
De'Aaron Fox, guard. Kings has become a competitive team and no doubt the contribution of Fox has had to do, the team's performance has been great and certainly it is no coincidence that now they are a tough team to face, the contribution of this player in the season has been: 27.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, no doubt this team can surprise anyone later in the season.
Mavericks All-Star Team
Williams, Jones, Lively, Irving, Doncic.
Kings all-star quintet
Sabonis, Barnes, Fox, Huerter, Duarte
Face to face
Kings and Mavericks come from a season where they practically exchanged places, the Sacramento team qualified for the Playoffs, while the Dallas team did not make it, for this season, they will play a four-game series, the first of them has already been played and it was a 129-113 victory for Kings, the second duel comes at the best time and the victory will be crucial for both.
Mavericks in the most complicated stage
Dallas Mavericks has shown for several seasons that it can compete in a great way in the West, the team's results in the regular season were not questionable, but last season they could not qualify and that certainly affected the team, for this season, Mavericks expected it to be a different season, competing for the top spots and without risking the classification, But it seems that at this point of the season, the team's plans are not being fulfilled, Mavericks are not finding their best version and little by little they are lagging behind, the season is still very salvageable, but certainly they have to act, the team is accumulating a streak of defeats and certainly do not see how they can improve, injuries to their players have been part of the problem and the current schedule is not favoring them.
Kings on the right track
Sacramento Kings since last season is showing a remarkable improvement, the team that failed to qualify for the Playoffs, is now looking to be among the first classified, as happened last season, this team is competing at a high level and can not afford to get off this, highlight in the West is complicated, as teams always go very close to each other, currently Kings is located in the seventh position, this position could be to some extent misleading, because with a positive streak could climb to the top, but in a negative streak you could be out of the classification, knowing what this team can give, if doubt is a team that can put anyone in trouble and, therefore, is not an easy team to face, mistakes against this team cost the games.
The West always in dispute
The Western Conference is having a great fight to find the best places to qualify for the Playoffs, time continues to advance and teams already know what they have to do to seek the classification, Kings vs Mavericks is one of the duels where being together in the table, it has more merit to get the victory because it can make a difference at the end of the season, a game of streaks will be the one that will be seen this Saturday.
Welcome
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center at 9:00 PM ET.