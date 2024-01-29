The Bay faces the NBA champion, the second place in the Western Conference will play against the fourth place in the Eastern Conference. An interesting game between both teams that will be very entertaining and promises to be a game with many points.

Where do they play?

The Ball Arena will be the venue for the NBA game, located in Denver, Colorado. Since October 1999 it has been the home of the Milwaukee Bucks and has a capacity of 19,309 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for musical events and cost 160 million dollars.

How do both teams arrive?

The Milwaukee team is doing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference and looking to advance to the tournament finals. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 season, with 32 games won and 14 lost, they established themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was on January 27 against the New Orleans Pelicans, where the Milwaukee Bucks won 141 to 117 at the Fiserv Forum and thus the Milwaukee Bucks achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets also had a good start to the regular season, with 32 games won and 15 lost, establishing themselves in fourth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they managed to be crowned NBA champions, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can repeat the championship. Their last game was on January 27 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Denver Nuggets won 111 to 105 at the Ball Arena and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

Where to watch and what time does Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks play?

The game will be broadcast on television on Altitude AND Bally Sports WI and streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 9:00 p.m. (ET) and you can't miss it.

Background

Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Milwaukee Bucks have won twice and on three other occasions the winners were the Denver Nuggets.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on March 25, 2023 at the Ball Arena, in that game the Denver Nuggets won 129 to 106. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds, which we hope will happen again on Monday.

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Mark Lindsay (#29).

Referee: Brent Barnaky (#36).

Referee: Nate Green (#41).

Playback Center: Marc Davis, Marat Kogut, Scott Twardoski and Andy Nagy.

Players to watch

Nikola Jokic (#15): The 2-time NBA MVP and NBA champion last season. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 26.3 points, 12 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34): Known as “The Greek Freak”, the two-time MVP and NBA champion in 2021. In the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 31 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per match respectively, is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.