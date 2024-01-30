ADVERTISEMENT
CAVS!
NUMBER OF CAVS!
Los Angeles' performance in several NBA statistics highlights a team with strong positives. In points per game, the team ranks 10th in points per game. place, with an average of 118 points, while in rebounds per game, they are 14th in the rankings. place, with an average of 43.5. Their field goal percentage puts them at 5th in terms of field goals. with an impressive 49.4%, and his free throw accuracy is outstanding. equally solid, ranking them 6th; place, with 81.1%. The Los Angeles Lakers especially stand out in 3-point shooting, leading the league with a 39.4 percentage in that aspect. In terms of assists per game, they are 17th in terms of assists per game. place, with an average of 26.1, while in turnovers per game, they rank 8th in the rankings. place, with 12.2. Their assists/errors ratio places them 9th overall in the world. place, with an average of 2.1. In blocks and steals per game, the Los Angeles Lakers are 11th overall. and 5º place, respectively, with averages of 5.4 blocks and 8 steals per game.
CLIPPERS LEADERS!
In the current season, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George stand out as the main scorers, with averages of 23.6 and 23.3 points, respectively, followed by James Harden with 17.2 points and Norman Powell with 13.3 points. In terms of total rebounds, Ivica Zubac leads with an average of 9.7 rebounds, followed by Kawhi Leonard with 6.2 rebounds and Russell Westbrook with 5.8 rebounds. James Harden leads in assists, with an average of 8.6 assists, while Russell Westbrook follows with 4.7 assists. In steals, Robert Covington leads with an average of 2.0 steals, followed by Kawhi Leonard with 1.7 steals and Paul George with 1.6 steals. In blocks, Ivica Zubac leads with an average of 1.4 blocks, followed by Nicolas Batum with 1.3 blocks. As for the In shooting percentage, Mason Plumlee leads with 66.7%, followed by Ivica Zubac with 65.5% and Jordan Miller with 60.0%.
CAVS NUMBERS!
The Cleveland Cavaliers' performance in various NBA statistics shows a team with mixed results. In points per game, they rank 18th in points per game. place, with an average of 114 points. However, in rebounds per game, Cleveland ranks 7th; place, with an average of 45.1. Their field goal percentage puts them at 12th overall. place, with 47.7%. However, his free throw accuracy is outstanding. least consistent, ranking them 23rd; place, with 76.6%. In terms of 3-point shooting, Cleveland ranks 20th in terms of 3-point shooting. place, with a percentage of 35.9. In assists per game, they rank 12th in assists per game. place, with an average of 26.7. In relation to errors, they are in 18th place. They are ranked 17th with 13.1 turnovers per game, while their assists/errors ratio places them 17th in the world. in place, with an average of 2. In blocks and steals per game, Cleveland ranks 23rd in the league. and 8º place, respectively, with averages of 4.5 blocks and 7.8 steals per game.
CAVS LEADERS!
In the current season, Donovan Mitchell leads the points scoring with an average of 27.7 points per game, followed by Darius Garland with 20.7 points and Evan Mobley with 16.0 points. In terms of total rebounds, Evan Mobley leads the way with an average of 10.5 rebounds, followed closely by Jarrett Allen with 10.4 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell with 5.5 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell also leads in assists, with an average of 6.1 assists, followed by Darius Garland with 5.9 assists. In the steals category, Donovan Mitchell maintains the lead with an average of 1.9 steals, followed by Darius Garland with 1.6 steals. In terms of blocks, Evan Mobley leads with an average of 1.7 blocks, followed by Jarrett Allen with 1.1 blocks. Finally, in field goal percentage, Jarrett Allen and Tristan Thompson lead with 64.9%, followed by Evan Mobley with 57.3%.
HOW DO THE CLIPPERS ARRIVE?
In the NBA's Pacific Division, the competition is fierce. fierce between the main teams. At the top of the table are the LA Clippers, with an impressive record of 30 wins and 14 losses, securing a prominent position with a winning percentage of .682. Right behind, the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are in a tight race, with just 0.5 games difference between them. Sacramento has 26 wins and 18 losses, while Phoenix has 26 wins and 19 losses. The LA Lakers are a little below, with 24 wins and 23 losses, but still in contention for the playoffs. Finally, the Golden State Warriors close the table, with 19 wins and 24 losses, but still looking to improve their performance to climb the rankings. The competition in the Pacific division promises to remain intense throughout the season.
HOW DOES CAVS ARRIVE?
In the Central Conference, Milwaukee leads by a strong margin with an impressive record of 32 wins and 14 losses while maintaining a .696 winning percentage. Cleveland is here. is in second place, with 27 wins and 16 losses, closely followed by Indiana, which accumulates 27 wins and 20 losses. Chicago is here Detroit is in an intermediate position with 21 wins and 25 losses, while Detroit struggles at the bottom of the table with just 6 wins in 46 games, resulting in a winning percentage of just .130 . Milwaukee is here. Dominating the competition, while Cleveland and Indiana are maintaining solid performance. On the other hand, Chicago is on the move. trying to stay competitive while Detroit faces a difficult season.
The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity at 19.432 people.
