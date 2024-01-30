ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Spurs player
Victor Wembanyama, center. The biggest NBA prospect has arrived from France, a player that seems to reinvent the league with his 2.24 meters of height, the rookie joined Spurs as part of a great project for the future, with 19 years old, the player has everything to achieve incredible things, his numbers so far are: 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Watch out for this Wizards player
Kyle Kuzma, small forward. Experienced player in the NBA, his great performance has made him stay in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, Wizards is not an easy team and certainly highlight is not either, but this player has maintained a good pace in recent seasons, it is precisely this season when the team does not have a good time, Kuzma's numbers are: 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Spurs all-star roster
Sochan, Johnson, Wembanyama, Vassell, Branham.
Wizards All-Star Team
Kuzma, Avdija, Gafford, Jones, Poole.
Face to face
Spurs and Wizards are avoiding being the last places in their conferences, the duels between both teams might seem unattractive, but they are quite the opposite, as both come with hopes of getting one more win in the season, the series between these teams is two games and this season they have already played one which was a 131-127 win in favor of Spurs, this closing of the series will be important for the Wizards.
San Antonio Spurs are disappointing
San Antonio Spurs is one of the favorite teams by the fans around the world, this was achieved by having young players and developing them to a level where they can be considered hall of fame, this team stands out for creating great teams recruiting them from young, at this time Spurs has not found the ideal results to compete in the Playoffs, it was believed that with the addition of Wembanyama, Spurs would return to the privileged positions, but so far they have not been able to stand out, currently Spurs is last in the West, as they have done in the previous season, the outlook is not encouraging for this team because it is far away from the qualifying positions and the season continues to run at a great pace as usual, but a bad season for the team, is always an improvement by giving minutes to young players who can shine in the not too distant future.
Wizards gets used to the bottom
Washington Wizards has lost relevance in the NBA, this certainly happens to teams that have failed to have solid seasons for a long time, Wizards is the perfect example and currently have not been able to resolve the situation, last season the team was in the twelfth position with a record of 35-47, for a team that fails to qualify for consecutive seasons is terrible news because they are not having that competitive rubbing that teams need to develop their young players, the current season is being complicated for teams that are not candidates to lift the title, the East is always difficult, but in a good choice of team can compete and surprise, now Wizards is in the penultimate place with a 8-37, if they intend to improve this would be the time.
Duel between conferences
When teams from different conferences face each other, it is synonymous of a great NBA duel, this time Wizards will visit Spurs in a duel that will be of little use to them, since both occupy the last places of their respective conferences, a duel that will serve to regain confidence to continue fighting to climb positions because they are having another negative season.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at the AT&T Center at 8:00 PM ET.