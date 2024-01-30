Those from San Antonio receive the Magic at the Frost Bank Center in search of continuing to add victories and take advantage of the good moment to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference. The Magic arrives after having a rebuilding project with a base of young players who want to show improvements day by day and who have improved year after year.

On the other hand, the Spurs arrive at a bad time and are looking to find a better rhythm by placing themselves in fifteenth place in their conference with a streak of 2 consecutive losses, while the Magic seem to have found a better rhythm and want to go directly to the Eastern Conference Playoffs. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of the fans as it is a duel between the two worst teams in the league and both know that a victory against their rival is of utmost importance to raise the spirit of the group.

This game features several young stars such as Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and more. San Antonio arrives with a record of 10 wins and 37 losses, which keeps them as one of the worst teams in the championship, on the other hand the Magic is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24 wins and 23 losses.

NBA

Players to follow?

Players to watch are Paolo Banchero for the Magic and Victori Wembanyama for the Spurs.



Paolo Banchero, the power forward from Orlando, is the young figure of the Magic and he will begin his second season in the NBA with great spotlights as he was the winner of last season's rookie of the year award. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader and best scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine on his way in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony will be vital to generating victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the campaign.



On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.



Other important figures in this game are Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. for the Magic, as well as Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson for San Antonio.



This will be the first time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely between two projects that chose to rebuild years ago, Orlando has a greater advantage by having a few years more experience in the league.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Frost Bank Center located in the city of San Antonio, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Magic and Spurs will take place on Wednesday, January 31 with the following times in different countries:

19 hours in Mexico

20 hours in the United States (ET)

20 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

21 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

22 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02 hours in Spain

The Magic are the big favorites as they have a better moment within the squad, compared to the San Antonio squad, however, the Spurs arrive showing improvements and will want to add a victory at home, which can be important and they will want to achieve this to improve in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.