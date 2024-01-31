We are approaching the final phase of the NBA and the All-Star Game is the next big event of the league and this will feature a historic duel when Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu face each other for the title of champion of the three-point contest, this will be the first time that a WNBA player faces an NBA player directly.

This whole story began during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, when Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty managed to break the record set by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors when she made 25 of 27 three-pointers. After this event, the networks of both leagues began to create a certain healthy rivalry between both players to try to put them face to face.

Stephen Curry is the leading three-point scorer in NBA history and has a three-point percentage of 42.6% in 923 games played in his professional career. On the other hand, Sabrina Ionescu has a three-point percentage of 37.7% in 105 games played professionally in the WNBA.

Rules of the challenge

The duel between both triple players will take place on Saturday, February 17 at 7 p.m. (CDMX) with the normal rules of this where there will be 4 racks with 4 balls and 1 “money ball” that is worth two points, there will be a fifth rack with 5 “money balls”. Sabrina and Steph will choose where to place this special rack. Lastly, these will have two further shots that will be worth 3 points, these shots are several steps behind the three-point line.

NBA

Originally the league announced that Stephen Curry would take his shots from the 3-point line at the NBA regulation height, while Sabrina would do so from the WNBA height, however, the player announced on her social networks that she will also shoot from the NBA line.

This event will have a cause to contribute to society as part of the missions of the players and the NBA and WNBA. Both leagues will make donations to Stephen Curry's Eat.Learn.Play and Sabrina Ionescu's SI20 foundations. Likewise, each three-pointer made by each player will contribute money to the NBA Foundation that supports the African-American community.

The NBA All-Star Game Weekend will take place from February 16 to 18 in Indianapolis and we will be able to see the best of the league face to face in different activities around the NBA.

