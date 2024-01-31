The NBA's best-known rivalry will meet for the second time in the tournament, as the first place in the Eastern Conference faces the ninth in the West. An interesting confrontation between both teams that has become a match with a lot of history and which is the most interesting match on Thursday.

Where do they play?

The TD Garden will be the venue for the NBA regular season game, located in Boston, Massachusetts. Since September 30, 1995, it has been the home of the Boston Celtics and has a capacity of 18,624 spectators.

How do both teams arrive?

The Boston team is doing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference and looking to advance to the tournament finals. They had a good start to the regular season, with 37 games won and 11 lost, they established themselves in first place in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was on January 30 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Boston Celtics won 129 to 124 at TD Garden and thus the Boston Celtics achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers are also progressing well in the 2023-2024 regular season, with 24 games won and 25 lost, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the West. Their last game was on January 30 against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 138 to 122 at State Farm Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.

Where to watch and what time does Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers play?

The game will be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. (ET) and you can't miss it through VAVEL.

Background

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 confrontations, the Los Angeles Lakers have achieved victory twice and on another 3 occasions the winners were the Boston Celtics.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on December 25, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena, in that game the Boston Celtics won 126 to 115. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again on Thursday .

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Kevin Cutler (#34).

Referee: Justin Van Duyne (#64).

Referee: Mousa Dagher (#28).

Playback Center: Scott Twardoski, Andy Nagy, Dannica Mosher and Ashley Moyer-Gleich.

Players to watch

LeBron James (#23): the legendary 39-year-old power forward will be key in the offensive attack. This season he has managed to average 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. His experience will be of utmost importance and he must lead the team to victory

Jayson Tatum (#0): He is one of the best players in the league, he will be key in the offensive attack, this season he has managed to average 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. This year he is one of the players fighting for this season's MVP title, so he will have to play the best he can.