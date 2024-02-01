The New York team is one of the great sensations this season. They are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference just one win behind the Bucks and this is thanks to the record achieved this year with 14 wins and only 2 losses being the 7th team with the best offensive rating and the 6th in defensive rating in the NBA.

The two stars of the New York Knicks

The victories achieved this regular season are thanks in part to their two franchise players. Point guard Jalen Brunson is proving to be one of the best and most decisive point guards in the league. The 27-year-old is in the best form of his career, averaging 26.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists with 48% shooting from the field and 42% from three-point range this season. These stats perfectly explain the magnitude of this player, as each year he has been progressing and increasing his stats compared to previous years and building a star profile in the best league in the world.

Jalen Brunson is performing scoring and leadership performances worthy of the Big Apple franchise and is putting back on the map a franchise that so many years ago was being a disappointment for its fans and lovers of this league. Last year despite his great season he failed to be crowned part of the All Star, however, this year will be remembered by the player, because he is one of the main favorites to become the All Star Game alternate point guard and achieve his first individual merit.

Source: NY Knicks

The player is an example of fight and work, due to the fact that he asked the Dallas Mavericks after some playoffs of great level next to Luka Doncic, a higher amount of money, which the Slovenian's team considered that he did not possess the level to get a star contract, then the New York Knicks jumped for him and Dallas fans have realized the player they have lost.

The other star of the franchise is Julius Randle, who despite the inconsistent play in many games and his current injury, the quality of the player is always noticeable on the court. This year he has decreased his scoring numbers, however he has managed to improve his effectiveness in shooting with a 47% success rate with an average of 24 points per game. In addition to the leadership shown on the court this season he has increased his assist role with 5 assists per game, which is a high number for the position and characteristics of the American international.

Source: NBA

The power forward has been chosen twice All Star in 2021 and 2023, in addition to being part of the second and third best five on one occasion respectively. However, the American player according to predictions and his level of play can become one more year an NBA All Star, this time alongside his teammate Jalen Brunson.

The signing of Anunoby

The arrival of this player has been an essential factor for the New York Knicks' aspirations. Anunoby was one of the most sought after players in the market, due to a physical and defensive profile very attractive to any team in the league, and after six and a half seasons with the Toronto Raptors showing a very high level, he headed to the Big Apple being traded for RJ Barrett and Quickley. This transfer caused great commotion on the part of Knicks fans, because they lost two players considered the future of this franchise.

Source: NY Knicks

However, the arrival of this player had an absolute impact on the team and fit perfectly into Tom Thibodeau's model. The 6'10 " player was the missing piece to the puzzle of this team complemented the offensive stars. Since the arrival of OG Anunoby and with the player on the court, the franchise has won 12 games and has been defeated twice growing the franchise's competitive ceiling.

The youngsters of the house

The departure of essential rotation players like Quickley and RJ Barrett has meant a significant role change in the rotation. Tom Thibodeau is a coach who since his inception has bet more safely on players with more experience in the league, however the situation has led to the entry and irruption of Grimes and McBride in the franchise. Mainly the increase in prominence has been to a greater extent of point guard Miles McBride, who with his 1.85 meters and 23 years of age is managing to offer new blood and intensity in the minutes played on the court.

Source: NBA

Competitive structure

This team has not been built overnight. A great job has been done by the coaching staff, the best possible since the team that took Carmelo Antonhy to the Eastern Conference Finals. In the current season the defense has improved, thanks to players like Hartenstein and Josh Hart, who contribute less than 8 points each, but are vital in the defensive structure of the Madison Square Garden home team. In addition, the arrival of Achiuwa in the trade with the Toronto Raptors has increased the rotation at the inside position, which was shorthanded after Mitchell Robinson's continuous injuries. And another of the most important pieces is Donte Di Vincenzo giving quality starting minutes, with great dynamism and averaging 12.2 points per game and 1.1 steals per game.