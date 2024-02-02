Now we are almost halfway through the NBA season, it is a good opportunity to reflect on the top-performing teams.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an incredible 37 wins and 12 losses.

Boston have one of the best attacks in the league averaging 120.1 points per game which is fifth in the rankings. They also have the highest rebounds at 47.3 which allows the team to regain possession and create second-chance scoring opportunities.

Joe Mazzulla’s side have made the most three-pointers ahead of second-placed Dallas Mavericks by an astronomical 72 shots. This also comes with a high three-point percentage at 37.9% and they also have the highest blocks per game with 6.6 ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.

It is difficult to discuss The Celtics’ success without mentioning their leading man Jayson Tatum. The small forward has averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists so far this season shooting 36.7 percent beyond the arc.

Tatum has been a brilliant contributor since his arrival in the 2017-18 season as the third overall pick in the NBA draft. He offers the team solid shooting from distance and midrange and creates opportunities for both himself and his teammates using good ball-handling ability and solid footwork. This has helped the high-flying team score the fifth most points in the entire league.

The additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been crucial in going forward and defending the basket. Porzingis uses his size and reach to dominate in the paint which causes problems for the opposition when attacking.

The Latvian centre keeps himself by the paint and steps in to cover players who have broken free due to quick movement or screens. This means that the opposition is left with a 7-foot-2 athlete in front of them when driving for a dunk or lay-up. This often leads to a block or slows down the attack which winds down the clock and forces highly contested shots.

The experienced Jrue Holiday has been a solid contributor for the Celtics averaging 13.3 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists. The 33-year-old is currently at a career-high three-point percentage with 42.4% of his attempts from distance going in the basket.

Derrick White has improved drastically over the past few months with 15.7 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists in 32.1 minutes. He has also demonstrated brilliant defensive efforts with just under one block per game, which is an impressive stat considering his size.

Despite this, the Celtics still have their weaknesses. This was demonstrated in their most recent defeat to a Lakers team without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. On paper Boston should have dominated but the team were complacent and gave up an opportunity to extend their lead in the conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are currently at the top of the Western Conference and have improved drastically from last year's underwhelming season.

The team are fourth overall for defensive rebounds and have the best defensive rating in the entire NBA at 108.6 which is above the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. The Timberwolves concede the third least points from the paint and recover well after losing the ball with the fourth least points conceded from fast breaks.

Minnesota currently have a record of 34 wins and 14 losses with an impressive home record of 18-4. In their most recent game against the Mavericks, the team managed to win by a staggering 34 points to kick off another possible winning run. Minnesota have been solid defensively and used the likes of Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns to be a catalyst when attacking.

Edwards averages 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He uses his agility and explosiveness to charge into the paint but also offers the ability to shoot from range with a 38.9 three-point percentage.

KAT is the second-highest scorer in the team with 22.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Like Edwards, the 28-year-old is a threat from beyond the arc scoring consistently with a 44.3 three-point percentage. His most notable performance came against the Hornets where he scored 62 points and made 10 three-point shots.

Whilst the Timberwolves have been brilliant attacking, their defensive work is what has kept them at the top of the standings.

Rudy Gobert has played a huge role in the sudden success of the team, marked by his remarkable improvement on the court. Standing at over 7 feet tall and weighing 258 pounds, the French centre utilizes his physical attributes to his advantage.

The 31-year-old exhibits great movement and defensive intelligence, positioning himself well and successfully defending against screens. Gobert covers an impressive amount of ground for a centre, actively participating in plays up and down the court.

Due to his height and wingspan, Gobert can quickly close out on three-point attempts, showcasing versatility in his defensive capabilities even when starting from the paint. As a key player in his team's success, Gobert's wide range of skills contributes significantly to the team's overall performance on the court.

The Timberwolves have also shown vulnerabilities and are only one win ahead of the young and exciting OKC Thunder. However, if they are able to maintain these performances, Minnesota could push to the NBA Finals in the playoffs.