ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the Memphis Grizzlies 101-121 Golden State Warriors game, tonight the Warriors team takes a great victory against a Grizzlies that miss their stars. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any detail of the NBA regular season.
Final
Memphis Grizzlies 101-121 Golden State Warriors.
4Q 0.0
Finish the game.
4Q 01:27
Quinones scores a triple for Warriors.
4Q 02:22
Curry adds for Warriors.
4Q 02:51
Curry scores three-pointer for Warriors.
4Q 04:33
Gilyard shoots and scores a triple.
4Q 05:26
Kuminga shoots and scores triple
4Q 06:16
Jackson scores for Grizzlies.
4Q 07:01
Green adds for Warriors.
4Q 07:21
Williams scores for Grizzlies.
4Q 09:04
Rose adds for Grizzlies.
4Q 09:51
Kuminga scores for Warriors.
4Q 10:21
Thompson scores for Warriors.
4Q 10:54
Kennard scores for Grizzlies.
4Q 11:20
Roddy scores for Grizzlies.
4Q 12:00
The fourth period begins.
3Q 0.0
The third period ends.
3Q 01:18
Looney scores for Warriors.
3Q 02:06
Roddy scores for Grizzlies.
3Q 02:56
Thompson adds for Warriors.
3Q 05:17
Wiggins adds for Warriors.
3Q 06:36
Jackson scores for Grizzlies.
3Q 08:26
Wiggins shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 09:01
Kuminga adds for Warriors.
3Q 10:32
Williams responds.
3Q 10:50
Thompson scores for Warriors.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 0.0
The second half ends and we go to the break.
2Q 01:50
Wiggins, scores for Warriors.
2Q 02:48
Jackson adds for Grizzlies.
2Q 04:47
Curry scores for Warriors.
2Q 06:23
Jackson adds for Grizzlies.
2Q 07:06
Kuminga scores triple for Warriors.
2Q 07:44
Gilyard shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 09:32
Roddy shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 10:15
Kuminga adds for Warriors.
2Q 11:46
Quinones scores for Warriors.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 33.1
Roddy adds for Grizzlies.
1Q 01:21
Looney scores for Warriors.
1Q 02:06
Rose scores for Grizzlies.
1Q 03:13
Williams scores for Grizzlies.
1Q 03:47
Santos adds for Warriors.
1Q 04:33
Looney scores for Warriors.
1Q 04:49
Williams shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 06:27
Curry shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 06:54
Curry scores for Warriors.
1Q 08:13
ackson shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 09:47
Thompson adds for Warriors.
1Q 10:57
Jackson scores for Grizzlies.
1Q 11:32
Green opens the scoring.
1Q 12:00
The game begins.
Grizzlies All-Star Team
This is how the home team comes out:
STARTING 5 vs. Warriors— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 3, 2024
🕷️ @G1LYARD
🐚 @konchjitty55
😈 @Vincentwiliams
🇪🇸 @santialdama
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr pic.twitter.com/92IUu6ZFTF
Warriors All-Star Team
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Bring 'em out pic.twitter.com/PMK30iWGNI— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2024
Duel of injuries
Grizzlies and Warriors have had major losses that have depleted their teams, which is one reason why the teams are ranked at the bottom of the West.
Grizzlies at home
Thus came the home team:
attachment: 2 images pic.twitter.com/gIpzlRDgNV— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 2, 2024
Jackson excels
In the most recent matchup between Grizzlies and Warriors, GG Jackson had a great night, scoring a career-high 23 points, hitting five three-pointers and hitting 6 of 9 shots.
Unlucky Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies had been playing a great role in the Western Conference for two seasons, now when they thought they could reach the Playoffs more experienced, the team has had important losses such as Moran and Bane, the team will have to look for improvement without two of its stars, as Moran will miss the whole season and Bane will be evaluated.
Wiggins at a high level
Andrew Wiggins is going through an extraordinary moment and this is due to his five consecutive games with double figures, the Warriors star has provided a great contribution to the game and if he continues like this the team will be adding victories.
We continue
Thank you for following the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game, today we are expecting a great matchup between two teams that are at the bottom of the table and are looking to improve their level. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the FedExForum. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best shooters in the entire NBA, his style of play gave Warriors the possibility of adding several rings, this type of player is what any NBA team is looking for, now in the most complicated moment for Warriors, this player has done everything in his hands to improve, but has not been lucky, in this current season his numbers are: 27.5 points. 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Watch out for this Grizzlies player
Jaren Jackson, power forward. Grizzlies is going through a very disappointing season, the team that had demonstrated its power in previous seasons, now is not having a good time, the team needs to add victories and for that, Jackson is the one in whom the responsibility falls, the 24 year old player has to be part of the team's improvement, he currently has 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
is it the shoes? @gg_jackson pic.twitter.com/UNOz2hlw01— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 2, 2024
Warriors All-Star Team
Kuminga, Looney, Curry, Thompson, Podzimeski.
Grizzlies All-Star Team
Jackson, Aldama, Tillman, Roddy, Pippen Jr.
Background
Grizzlies vs Warriors is a very interesting duel at this point of the season, both teams were pretending to be at the top of the table and yet now they are looking to get out of the last places, in the three series they are disputing this season, the first one has already been played and ended with a victory for Grizzlies with a score of 107-116, now Warriors will seek to equalize the series playing away.
Warriors can't find the formula
Golden State Warriors is a team that undoubtedly marked an era, the level with which they came to conquer the NBA titles will certainly be the most remembered, but here in the NBA, if you do not take advantage of the moment, you could be missing the titles, Warriors took advantage of the good moment and managed to be consistent in leaving champion, now the team has changed and although recently lifted the title, the team has gone through complicated seasons in which they have given a great effort, but it has not been enough, last season the team had a complicated start and it was not until the last duels of the regular season when they managed to improve to sneak into the Playoffs, now they are going through a similar situation, however, neither the great games of Curry have been able to avoid the defeats, the big question is whether it is near the end of the great era of the team.
Memphis Grizzlies changed drastically
Memphis Grizzlies was consolidating as a highly competitive team in the West, this team comes from two consecutive seasons occupying the second position in a conference that has the most recent champions of the NBA, this achievement is not easy, because it takes a lot of talent and a great direction to be able to get there, With what was done in previous seasons this season was not expected anything other than looking for the first places and reach an important point in the Playoffs, this seems that it can not be, the team had a drastic drop in level and at this time of the season are well below what was expected, currently occupies the 13th position with a record of 18-29, things do not seem to improve soon and certainly Grizzlies will have to think ahead to return to the top of the West.
Duel of the last in the West
The Western Conference is undoubtedly surprising season after season, when the season closes, the teams are always very close to each other and a mistake can leave them out of the competition, the duel between Grizzlies and Warriors will be a great game with two teams that are at the bottom of the table, but with a good run could sneak to be dangerous to any opponent.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at the FedExForum at 19:00.