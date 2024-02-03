ADVERTISEMENT

11:05 PM2 days ago

10:49 PM2 days ago

Thank you for following the Memphis Grizzlies 101-121 Golden State Warriors game, tonight the Warriors team takes a great victory against a Grizzlies that miss their stars. Be sure to visit VAVEL.com so you do not miss any detail of the NBA regular season.
10:34 PM2 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies 101-121 Golden State Warriors.
10:32 PM2 days ago

4Q 0.0

Finish the game.
10:31 PM2 days ago

4Q 01:27

Quinones scores a triple for Warriors.
10:26 PM2 days ago

4Q 02:22

Curry adds for Warriors.
10:22 PM2 days ago

4Q 02:51

Curry scores three-pointer for Warriors.
10:19 PM2 days ago

4Q 04:33

Gilyard shoots and scores a triple.
10:18 PM2 days ago

4Q 05:26

Kuminga shoots and scores triple
10:15 PM2 days ago

4Q 06:16

Jackson scores for Grizzlies.
10:12 PM2 days ago

4Q 07:01

Green adds for Warriors.
10:12 PM2 days ago

4Q 07:21

Williams scores for Grizzlies.
10:06 PM2 days ago

4Q 09:04

Rose adds for Grizzlies.
10:03 PM2 days ago

4Q 09:51

Kuminga scores for Warriors.
10:02 PM2 days ago

4Q 10:21

Thompson scores for Warriors.
9:57 PM2 days ago

4Q 10:54

Kennard scores for Grizzlies.
9:56 PM2 days ago

4Q 11:20

Roddy scores for Grizzlies.
9:54 PM2 days ago

4Q 12:00

The fourth period begins.
9:51 PM2 days ago

3Q 0.0

The third period ends.
9:49 PM2 days ago

3Q 01:18

Looney scores for Warriors.
9:48 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:06

Roddy scores for Grizzlies.
9:47 PM2 days ago

3Q 02:56

Thompson adds for Warriors.
9:40 PM2 days ago

3Q 05:17

Wiggins adds for Warriors.
9:35 PM2 days ago

3Q 06:36

Jackson scores for Grizzlies.
9:33 PM2 days ago

3Q 08:26

Wiggins shoots and scores a triple.
9:32 PM2 days ago

3Q 09:01

Kuminga adds for Warriors.
9:31 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:32

Williams responds.
9:29 PM2 days ago

3Q 10:50

Thompson scores for Warriors.
9:29 PM2 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
9:14 PM2 days ago

2Q 0.0

The second half ends and we go to the break.
9:10 PM2 days ago

2Q 01:50

Wiggins, scores for Warriors.
9:06 PM2 days ago

2Q 02:48

Jackson adds for Grizzlies.
9:00 PM2 days ago

2Q 04:47

Curry scores for Warriors.
9:00 PM2 days ago

2Q 06:23

Jackson adds for Grizzlies.
8:48 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:06

Kuminga scores triple for Warriors.
8:47 PM2 days ago

2Q 07:44

Gilyard shoots and scores a triple.
8:47 PM2 days ago

2Q 09:32

Roddy shoots and scores a triple.
8:45 PM2 days ago

2Q 10:15

Kuminga adds for Warriors.
8:44 PM2 days ago

2Q 11:46

Quinones scores for Warriors.
8:41 PM2 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
8:40 PM2 days ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
8:38 PM2 days ago

1Q 33.1

Roddy adds for Grizzlies.
8:38 PM2 days ago

1Q 01:21

Looney scores for Warriors.
8:35 PM2 days ago

1Q 02:06

Rose scores for Grizzlies.
8:34 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:13

Williams scores for Grizzlies.
8:30 PM2 days ago

1Q 03:47

Santos adds for Warriors.
8:30 PM2 days ago

1Q 04:33

Looney scores for Warriors.
8:25 PM2 days ago

1Q 04:49

Williams shoots and scores a triple.
8:24 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:27

Curry shoots and scores a triple.
8:22 PM2 days ago

1Q 06:54

Curry scores for Warriors.
8:16 PM2 days ago

1Q 08:13

ackson shoots and scores a triple.
8:16 PM2 days ago

1Q 09:47

Thompson adds for Warriors.
8:15 PM2 days ago

1Q 10:57

Jackson scores for Grizzlies.
8:15 PM2 days ago

1Q 11:32

Green opens the scoring.
8:11 PM2 days ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
7:50 PM2 days ago

Grizzlies All-Star Team

This is how the home team comes out:
7:45 PM2 days ago

Warriors All-Star Team

This is how the visiting team comes out:
7:40 PM2 days ago

Duel of injuries

Grizzlies and Warriors have had major losses that have depleted their teams, which is one reason why the teams are ranked at the bottom of the West.
7:35 PM2 days ago

Grizzlies at home

Thus came the home team:
7:30 PM2 days ago

Jackson excels

In the most recent matchup between Grizzlies and Warriors, GG Jackson had a great night, scoring a career-high 23 points, hitting five three-pointers and hitting 6 of 9 shots.
7:25 PM2 days ago

Unlucky Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies had been playing a great role in the Western Conference for two seasons, now when they thought they could reach the Playoffs more experienced, the team has had important losses such as Moran and Bane, the team will have to look for improvement without two of its stars, as Moran will miss the whole season and Bane will be evaluated.
7:20 PM2 days ago

Wiggins at a high level

Andrew Wiggins is going through an extraordinary moment and this is due to his five consecutive games with double figures, the Warriors star has provided a great contribution to the game and if he continues like this the team will be adding victories.
7:15 PM2 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game, today we are expecting a great matchup between two teams that are at the bottom of the table and are looking to improve their level. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
7:10 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the FedExForum. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
7:05 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors online and live

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:00 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Warriors player

Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best shooters in the entire NBA, his style of play gave Warriors the possibility of adding several rings, this type of player is what any NBA team is looking for, now in the most complicated moment for Warriors, this player has done everything in his hands to improve, but has not been lucky, in this current season his numbers are: 27.5 points. 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
6:55 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Grizzlies player

Jaren Jackson, power forward. Grizzlies is going through a very disappointing season, the team that had demonstrated its power in previous seasons, now is not having a good time, the team needs to add victories and for that, Jackson is the one in whom the responsibility falls, the 24 year old player has to be part of the team's improvement, he currently has 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
6:50 PM2 days ago

Warriors All-Star Team

Kuminga, Looney, Curry, Thompson, Podzimeski.
6:45 PM2 days ago

Grizzlies All-Star Team

Jackson, Aldama, Tillman, Roddy, Pippen Jr.
6:40 PM2 days ago

Background

Grizzlies vs Warriors is a very interesting duel at this point of the season, both teams were pretending to be at the top of the table and yet now they are looking to get out of the last places, in the three series they are disputing this season, the first one has already been played and ended with a victory for Grizzlies with a score of 107-116, now Warriors will seek to equalize the series playing away.
6:35 PM2 days ago

Warriors can't find the formula

Golden State Warriors is a team that undoubtedly marked an era, the level with which they came to conquer the NBA titles will certainly be the most remembered, but here in the NBA, if you do not take advantage of the moment, you could be missing the titles, Warriors took advantage of the good moment and managed to be consistent in leaving champion, now the team has changed and although recently lifted the title, the team has gone through complicated seasons in which they have given a great effort, but it has not been enough, last season the team had a complicated start and it was not until the last duels of the regular season when they managed to improve to sneak into the Playoffs, now they are going through a similar situation, however, neither the great games of Curry have been able to avoid the defeats, the big question is whether it is near the end of the great era of the team.
6:30 PM2 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies changed drastically

Memphis Grizzlies was consolidating as a highly competitive team in the West, this team comes from two consecutive seasons occupying the second position in a conference that has the most recent champions of the NBA, this achievement is not easy, because it takes a lot of talent and a great direction to be able to get there, With what was done in previous seasons this season was not expected anything other than looking for the first places and reach an important point in the Playoffs, this seems that it can not be, the team had a drastic drop in level and at this time of the season are well below what was expected, currently occupies the 13th position with a record of 18-29, things do not seem to improve soon and certainly Grizzlies will have to think ahead to return to the top of the West.
Grizzlies prepare/Image: memgrizz
Grizzlies prepare/Image: memgrizz
6:25 PM2 days ago

Duel of the last in the West

The Western Conference is undoubtedly surprising season after season, when the season closes, the teams are always very close to each other and a mistake can leave them out of the competition, the duel between Grizzlies and Warriors will be a great game with two teams that are at the bottom of the table, but with a good run could sneak to be dangerous to any opponent.
6:20 PM2 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at the FedExForum at 19:00.
