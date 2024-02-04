ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
117-129.
3'
Bucks open seven points in the last minutes of the game and maintain the advantage.
6'
Bucks open six points and remain in the lead in the final stretch of the match.
9'
Bucks still have the lead, but now with two points.
END OF THIRD PERIOD
92-93.
3'
The game continues with intensity, but the Bucks continue to lead the match by three more points.
6'
AHEAD! Bucks have a positive streak and are now leaders on the scoreboard.
9'
Mavs remain ahead, have better results at the beginning of the third period and open eight points.
BREAK
65-60.
3'
Mavs continue to have a 19-point lead heading into the final stretch of the second period.
6'
Mavs continues to have better posture on the court and remains in the lead at 56-34.
9'
Mavs have 19 points in the match and remain in the lead easily.
END OF FIRST PERIOD
44-20.
3'
IT TAKES OFF! Mavs opened up 15 points in the final stretch of the first period and has the biggest advantage of the game so far.
6'
Mavs continue to use high shooting and open a seven-point lead.
9'
The game starts evenly and with both teams having good results. Mavs lead 15-12.
THE GAME STARTED
0-0.
BUCKS!
HOW DO THE BUCKS ARRIVE!
In the NBA's Southwest division, the New Orleans Pelicans lead with 27 wins and 21 losses, achieving a winning percentage of .563. Close behind, the Dallas Mavericks are close behind. in second place, with a record of 26 wins and 22 losses, maintaining a percentage of .542. The Houston Rockets occupy third place, with 22 wins and 25 losses, recording a percentage of .468. In fourth place is The Memphis Grizzlies, with 18 wins and 30 losses, and a percentage of .375. Finally, the San Antonio Spurs are on the move. is at the bottom of the division, with just 10 wins and 38 losses, reaching a percentage of .208. With a fierce dispute between the teams, especially between New Orleans and Dallas, the Southwest division promises to remain exciting throughout the NBA season.
HOW THE MAVS ARRIVE!
In the NBA Central division, the Milwaukee Bucks topped the standings with an impressive record of 32 wins and 16 losses, resulting in a .667 winning percentage. They were at the door. ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers by 1 game, already That the Cavaliers came in second place with 30 wins and 16 losses, achieving a percentage of .652. The Indiana Pacers occupied third place with 27 wins and 22 losses, remaining 5.5 games behind the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls came in fourth place with a record of 23 wins and 26 losses, and the Detroit Pistons finished the table in fifth place with just 6 wins and 41 losses. The Bucks led the division by a comfortable margin and demonstrated consistency throughout the regular season.
BUCKS NUMBERS!
The Milwaukee Bucks lead the league in points per game with an impressive average of 124 points. They also stand out in other aspects of the game, such as shooting percentage from the field, ranking 3rd in the rankings. place, with 49.7%. In rebounds per game, they are in 10th place. place, with an average of 44.4. However, their free throw percentage puts them at 17th overall. place, with 77.8%. They perform well in 3-point shooting, ranking 8th in the rankings. place, with 37.8%. In terms of assists per game, they are 14th in terms of assists per game. place, with an average of 26.5, while in turnovers per game they are in 12th place. place, with 12.6. Their assists/turnovers ratio places them in 10th place. place, with 2.1. In blocks per game, they rank 11th; place, with an average of 5.4, but in robberies per game, they are 25th overall. place, with 6.6.
BUCKS LEADERS!
The Milwaukee Bucks had an impressive season in 2023/2024, leading several key statistics in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo stood out as the team leader in points scored, with an average of 30.9 per game, and also led in rebounds, with an average of 11.6 per game. Damian Lillard contributed an average of 25.1 points per game and led in assists with an average of 6.8 per game. Brook Lopez stood out on defense, leading in blocks, with an average of 2.8 per game. The team performed excellently in field goal percentages, with Antetokounmpo leading in field goal percentage at 60.8% and the team ranking third in overall field goal percentage at 49.7%. Averaging 124 points per game, the Bucks led the league in scoring. These statistics reflect the team’s overall success during the season.
MAVS NUMBERS!
The Dallas Mavericks are here. currently ranked 8th; place in points per game, with an average of 118 points. However, they are behind in the rankings in other important aspects of the game. In rebounds per game, they are 26th; place, with an average of 41.4. In percentage of successful field goals, they rank 16th in the world. position, with 47.4%. Their free throw percentage puts them at 26º place, with 75.6%. However, they perform better in 3-point shooting, ranking 11th in the rankings. place, with 37.1%. In terms of assists per game, they are 22nd in terms of assists per game. place, with an average of 25.4, while in turnovers per game they are in 5th place. place, with 11.9. Their assists/turnovers ratio places them in 10th place. place, with 2.1. However, they are in 26th place. in blocks per game, with an average of 4.3, and 27th in blocks per game. place in steals per game, with 6.5.
MAVS LEADERS!
During the season, Luka Doncic led the Mavericks in points scored, with an average of 34.7 per game, in addition to leading in assists, with 9.6 per game, and in steals, with 1.4 per game. Meanwhile, Derek Lively II excelled in rebounding, with an average of 7.9 per game, and in blocks, with an average of 1.4 per game, while maintaining an impressive field goal percentage of 73.9%. Kyrie Irving contributed 25.2 points per game, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals. Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 18.3 points per game, while Dwight Powell contributed 3.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. also made significant contributions in several statistical categories throughout the season.
The game will be played at American Airlines Center
The Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be played at American Airlines Center, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.