END OF FIRST HALF
And already in the first overtime, the Hawks manage to score and close the score at 141-134, beating the Warriors!
3'
The Hawks score three times in a row and take a 129-123 lead!
OT begins!
And extra time begins, going into five additional minutes!
End of last Q
And it's off to overtime! The two teams end the last quarter tied at 123-123 and take the game to OT!
4'
At 109-109, the game is still tied, balanced and very even!
8'
The Hawks continue to lead, now winning 97-95, but have not yet managed to increase their lead.
Last Q Starts
And we're back in the balance! The Warriors recovered quickly to tie the game at 89-89!
4'
The Hawks manage to take a six-point lead and go on to beat the Warriors 82-76!
8'
At 74-71, the Hawks are trying to increase their lead at the start of the third quarter!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players return to the court and the third quarter begins!
The balance showed on the scoreboard as the Hawks and Warriors went into the locker room for the break tied at 64-64!
4'
The game is even more even, with the Hawks leading 53-52!
8'
The game is even again, with the Hawks ahead 40-38!
2nd Q Starts
The Warriors start the second quarter winning 33-28, managing to keep the lead!
4'
The Warriors turn the score around and take the lead, winning 18-14!
8'
The game starts out tight and intense, with the Hawks leading 8-7!
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the court and the ball flies into the first half of the match!
Warriors' starting five!
Hawks' starting five!
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the NBA match between the Hawks and the Warriors!
Steve Kerr
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has spoken in recent interviews about the refereeing, with harsh criticism, as well as regretting the dismissal of Bucks coach Adrian: "I could talk about the free throws they made, but my mother is here and I want to behave in the best possible way. So I'm not going to comment on their 43 free throws against our 16, but I'm also not going to comment on the fact that Stephen (Curry) hit three free throws in 43 minutes. I have a problem with the way we call the defensive end in the league, that's what we do in the NBA. The way we teach the referees, we allow the players to get to the free throw line. We empower the players, and they make the most of it. It's a parade to the free throw line and it's disgusting to watch. I heard about Adrian's resignation some time ago and, first of all, it's always a surprise. For someone with Milwaukee's track record to be fired, it has to be a surprise. But we've been through this before. I remember David Blatt being fired by the Cavaliers about eight years ago in a similar situation. In short, this is a very difficult league for coaches. Coaches have a tough job because there's no job security here. The positive side is that Adrian is highly respected in the league and will get another chance soon. He has a lot of knowledge and experience in the sport. However, today was yet another reminder that we're in a tough business. It's really unfortunate what happened. We just wish things could have ended on a more positive note (about Jordan Poole's departure".
Injury Report: Warriors
The Warriors will be without the injured Dario Saric, Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton.
Injury Report: Hawks
The Hawks will be missing the injured De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Mouhamed Gueye.
Western Conference
The Warriors, in the Western Conference, are in 12th place, with 20 wins and 24 losses, above the Grizzlies, with 18 wins and 30 losses, the Trail Blazers, with 15 wins and 33 losses, and the Spurs, with 10 wins and 38 losses. The Warriors are also below the Rockets with 22 wins and 25 losses, the Jazz with 24 wins and 26 losses and the Lakers with 25 wins and 25 losses.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference, the Hawks are in 10th place with 20 wins and 27 losses, above the Nets with 19 wins and 28 losses, the Raptors with 17 wins and 30 losses, the Hornets with 10 wins and 36 losses, the Wizards with nine wins and 38 losses and the Pistons with six wins and 41 losses. The Hawks are also below the Bulls, with 23 wins and 36 losses, the Magic and Heat, both with 25 wins and 23 losses, and the Pacers, who have 27 wins and 22 losses.
Last Matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into the match with two wins and three losses. On the 15th, they lost 116-107 to the Grizzlies. On Thursday (25), by 134-112, the win was against the Hawks. On Friday (26), by 134-133, the defeat came against the Kings. On Saturday (27), the loss came to the Lakers, 145-144, and on Wednesday (31), the victory came to the 76ers, 119-107.
Last Matches: Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Tuesday (23), they lost 122-107 to the Kings. On Thursday (25), by 134-112, the defeat came against the Warriors. On Friday (26), by 148 to 143, the loss came to the Mavericks. On Sunday (28), the Raptors won 126-125. And on Tuesday (30), by 138-122, the victory came against the Lakers.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.