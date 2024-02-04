ADVERTISEMENT

10:13 PM16 hours ago

Thanks!

Thank you for watching another NBA match here on VAVEL. Have a good night and see you next time!
10:12 PM16 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

And already in the first overtime, the Hawks manage to score and close the score at 141-134, beating the Warriors!
10:03 PM16 hours ago

3'

The Hawks score three times in a row and take a 129-123 lead!
9:58 PM16 hours ago

OT begins!

And extra time begins, going into five additional minutes!
9:56 PM16 hours ago

End of last Q

And it's off to overtime! The two teams end the last quarter tied at 123-123 and take the game to OT!
9:42 PM17 hours ago

4'

At 109-109, the game is still tied, balanced and very even!
9:32 PM17 hours ago

8'

The Hawks continue to lead, now winning 97-95, but have not yet managed to increase their lead.
9:28 PM17 hours ago

Last Q Starts

And we're back in the balance! The Warriors recovered quickly to tie the game at 89-89!
9:27 PM17 hours ago

4'

The Hawks manage to take a six-point lead and go on to beat the Warriors 82-76!
9:26 PM17 hours ago

8'

At 74-71, the Hawks are trying to increase their lead at the start of the third quarter!
9:26 PM17 hours ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players return to the court and the third quarter begins!
8:39 PM18 hours ago

END OF FIRST HALF

The balance showed on the scoreboard as the Hawks and Warriors went into the locker room for the break tied at 64-64!
8:38 PM18 hours ago

4'

The game is even more even, with the Hawks leading 53-52!
8:26 PM18 hours ago

8'

The game is even again, with the Hawks ahead 40-38!
8:12 PM18 hours ago

2nd Q Starts

The Warriors start the second quarter winning 33-28, managing to keep the lead!
8:04 PM18 hours ago

4'

The Warriors turn the score around and take the lead, winning 18-14!
8:03 PM18 hours ago

8'

The game starts out tight and intense, with the Hawks leading 8-7!
7:43 PM19 hours ago

HERE WE GO

The players appear on the court and the ball flies into the first half of the match!
7:24 PM19 hours ago

Warriors' starting five!

7:24 PM19 hours ago

Hawks' starting five!

6:50 PM19 hours ago

Welcome!

We now open the broadcast of the NBA match between the Hawks and the Warriors!
6:45 PM20 hours ago

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta HawksLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Warriors vs Hawks match.
6:40 PM20 hours ago

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta HawksLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Warriors vs Hawks live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBC Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:35 PM20 hours ago

Steve Kerr

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has spoken in recent interviews about the refereeing, with harsh criticism, as well as regretting the dismissal of Bucks coach Adrian: "I could talk about the free throws they made, but my mother is here and I want to behave in the best possible way. So I'm not going to comment on their 43 free throws against our 16, but I'm also not going to comment on the fact that Stephen (Curry) hit three free throws in 43 minutes. I have a problem with the way we call the defensive end in the league, that's what we do in the NBA. The way we teach the referees, we allow the players to get to the free throw line. We empower the players, and they make the most of it. It's a parade to the free throw line and it's disgusting to watch. I heard about Adrian's resignation some time ago and, first of all, it's always a surprise. For someone with Milwaukee's track record to be fired, it has to be a surprise. But we've been through this before. I remember David Blatt being fired by the Cavaliers about eight years ago in a similar situation. In short, this is a very difficult league for coaches. Coaches have a tough job because there's no job security here. The positive side is that Adrian is highly respected in the league and will get another chance soon. He has a lot of knowledge and experience in the sport. However, today was yet another reminder that we're in a tough business. It's really unfortunate what happened. We just wish things could have ended on a more positive note (about Jordan Poole's departure".
6:30 PM20 hours ago

Injury Report: Warriors

The Warriors will be without the injured Dario Saric, Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton.
6:25 PM20 hours ago

Injury Report: Hawks

The Hawks will be missing the injured De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Mouhamed Gueye.
6:20 PM20 hours ago

Western Conference

The Warriors, in the Western Conference, are in 12th place, with 20 wins and 24 losses, above the Grizzlies, with 18 wins and 30 losses, the Trail Blazers, with 15 wins and 33 losses, and the Spurs, with 10 wins and 38 losses. The Warriors are also below the Rockets with 22 wins and 25 losses, the Jazz with 24 wins and 26 losses and the Lakers with 25 wins and 25 losses.
6:15 PM20 hours ago

Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference, the Hawks are in 10th place with 20 wins and 27 losses, above the Nets with 19 wins and 28 losses, the Raptors with 17 wins and 30 losses, the Hornets with 10 wins and 36 losses, the Wizards with nine wins and 38 losses and the Pistons with six wins and 41 losses. The Hawks are also below the Bulls, with 23 wins and 36 losses, the Magic and Heat, both with 25 wins and 23 losses, and the Pacers, who have 27 wins and 22 losses.
6:10 PM20 hours ago

Last Matches: Warriors

The Golden State Warriors come into the match with two wins and three losses. On the 15th, they lost 116-107 to the Grizzlies. On Thursday (25), by 134-112, the win was against the Hawks. On Friday (26), by 134-133, the defeat came against the Kings. On Saturday (27), the loss came to the Lakers, 145-144, and on Wednesday (31), the victory came to the 76ers, 119-107.
6:05 PM20 hours ago

Last Matches: Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Tuesday (23), they lost 122-107 to the Kings. On Thursday (25), by 134-112, the defeat came against the Warriors. On Friday (26), by 148 to 143, the loss came to the Mavericks. On Sunday (28), the Raptors won 126-125. And on Tuesday (30), by 138-122, the victory came against the Lakers.
6:00 PM20 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Victor Cunha
Victor Cunha
Jornalista. Apaixonado por esportes, música e pela festa das torcidas. Contato: [email protected] Twitter: vv_cunha
5$
10$
15$