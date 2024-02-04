ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
4Q | 1.54
4Q | 3.45
4Q | 3.53
4Q | 5.40
4Q | 11.18
4Q | 12.00
End of 3rd quarter
3Q | 2.40
3Q | 7.09
3Q | 12.00
Halftime
2Q | 2.44
2Q | 8.18
2Q | 12.00
End of 1st quarter
Very erratic quarter at the beginning, but then they sharpened their wrists and gave us a 52-point game, Lakers has a 2-point lead.
1Q | 2.37
1Q | 5.50
1Q | 8.29
1Q | 12.00
Knicks Lineup's
Lakers Lineup's
Knicks ready
The schedules for the angelino world
Start to coverage
Stay tuned for the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks live stream
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game corresponding to the NBA regular season?
Argentina: 10:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.
Brazil: 10:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 p.m.
Colombia: 8:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.
United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 22:30 hours
Peru: 20:30 hours
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 21:30 hours
Most recent match between the two teams
HOW ARE THE KNICKS DOING?
They have a positive record in duels against rivals from their own conference, with a record of 18-16, and a record of 6-4 in the last 10 games of their season.
HOW ARE THE LAKERS DOING?
Lebron will remain with the Lakers
"LeBron will not be traded, and we're not asking him to be," said Rich Paul.
Paul said, "It does not and will not include any move by LeBron James." For now, Lebron still has room in the Los Angeles locker room.
History - Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks
En temporada regular
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 298 times. The statistics favor the Lakers, who have been victorious 172 times, while the Knicks have been victorious 126 times.
Key Player - New York Knicks
Key Player- Los Angeles Lakers
The game will be played at Madison Square Garden
Start of transmission
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you a pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.