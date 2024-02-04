ADVERTISEMENT

11:01 PM15 hours ago

Full Time

Lakers 113-105 Knicks
10:49 PM15 hours ago

4Q | 1.54

Timeout called by NY, Lebron seems to sentence this game, difference of 9 points in favor of LA.
10:45 PM16 hours ago

4Q | 3.45

Time called by NY, now it's the Knicks who rally with 3.45 to play.
10:43 PM16 hours ago

4Q | 3.53

Timeout called by LA, Lakers lead by 4 points with 3.53 to play.
10:37 PM16 hours ago

4Q | 5.40

Timeout called by LA, Lakers lead by 4 points with 5.40 to play.
10:25 PM16 hours ago

4Q | 11.18

Timeout called by NY, LA surprises with 5 inbound points, prompting a call by the Knicks boss.
10:23 PM16 hours ago

4Q | 12.00

THE LAST QUARTER BEGINS
10:21 PM16 hours ago

End of 3rd quarter

Big quarter for the Knicks, who take a 6-point lead over LA.
10:12 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 2.40

Timeout called by LA, Knicks still with a 3-point lead in this quarter.
10:00 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 7.09

Timeout called by NY, the Knicks have taken a 3-point lead into the second half.
9:51 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 12.00

START TO SECOND HALF
9:36 PM17 hours ago

Halftime

The first half is over, all even in New York, a great first half for both teams.
9:26 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 2.44

Timeout called by LA, 3-point lead for the Lakers.
9:15 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 8.18

Timeout called by NY, 4-point lead for the Lakers.
9:07 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 12.00

START TO SECOND QUARTER
9:06 PM17 hours ago

End of 1st quarter

Lakers 27-25 Knicks

Very erratic quarter at the beginning, but then they sharpened their wrists and gave us a 52-point game, Lakers has a 2-point lead.

8:58 PM17 hours ago

1Q | 2.37

Timeout called by LA, Lakers lead by 3 points, a little better from long for LA.
8:50 PM17 hours ago

1Q | 5.50

Timeout called by LA, game level for the moment, with many mistakes in the painted area and long distance shots.
8:46 PM18 hours ago

1Q | 8.29

Many errors in the first minutes, a lot of mistakes in the MSG.
8:42 PM18 hours ago

1Q | 12.00

START TO GAME
8:28 PM18 hours ago

Knicks Lineup's

8:27 PM18 hours ago

Lakers Lineup's

8:07 PM18 hours ago

Knicks ready

7:54 PM18 hours ago

The schedules for the angelino world

7:48 PM18 hours ago

Start to coverage

We are ready to bring you the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game action. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
 
8:30 AMa day ago

Stay tuned for the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks live, as well as the latest information from Madison Square Garden. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
8:25 AMa day ago

What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game corresponding to the NBA regular season?

This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game on February 3, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.

Brazil: 10:30 p.m.

Chile: 10:30 p.m.

Colombia: 8:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.

United States: 5:30 p.m. PT and 8:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 22:30 hours

Peru: 20:30 hours

Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 21:30 hours

8:20 AMa day ago

Most recent match between the two teams

The most recent game between the two teams was last December 18, when they met for the first time this season, which ended in a 114-109 victory for the Knicks.
 
8:15 AMa day ago

HOW ARE THE KNICKS DOING?

In the powerful NBA Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are third in the conference standings, with a record of 32 wins and 17 losses, for an average rating of 653. The New York Knicks of the Los Angeles Lakers are facing a difficult season, still looking to consolidate their position in the playoffs. 
They have a positive record in duels against rivals from their own conference, with a record of 18-16, and a record of 6-4 in the last 10 games of their season. 
8:10 AMa day ago

HOW ARE THE LAKERS DOING?

In the fierce race in the NBA's Western Conference, the LA Lakers remain in the middle of the table with a record of 25 wins and 25 losses, for a level average of 500. The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a complicated season, still looking to consolidate their position in the playoffs. 
They have a positive record in duels against rivals from their own conference, with a record of 18-16, and a record of 6-4 in the last 10 games of their season. 
8:05 AMa day ago

Lebron will remain with the Lakers

Although many voices from Los Angeles were warning of a possible departure of Lebron James, the player's agent lowered his thumb on a possible departure of the veteran player from Los Angeles. 

"LeBron will not be traded, and we're not asking him to be," said Rich Paul. 

Paul said, "It does not and will not include any move by LeBron James." For now, Lebron still has room in the Los Angeles locker room.

8:00 AMa day ago

History - Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks

These two teams have met 327 times. The statistics favor the Lakers who have come out on top 188 times, while the Knicks have won 139 times.

En temporada regular

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 298 times. The statistics favor the Lakers, who have been victorious 172 times, while the Knicks have been victorious 126 times.

7:55 AMa day ago

Key Player - New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson is a key player for the New York Knicks. The 27 year-old player averages 27.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game and 6.4 assists per game in 47 games played, where he averages 35.7 minutes played per game.
7:50 AMa day ago

Key Player- Los Angeles Lakers

For the Los Angeles Lakers, the presence of Lebron James stands out. The 39-year-old James has averaged 24.9 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game and 7.7 assists per game in 44 games played, where he averages 34.7 minutes per game.
7:45 AMa day ago

The game will be played at Madison Square Garden

The most important multipurpose building in the world is Madison Square Garden, located in the Manhattan district of New York, USA. It has a five-story capacity of 19812 spectators for a basketball game. 
7:40 AMa day ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game, game corresponding to the NBA regular season 2023-24. 
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you a pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mario Meza May
Mario Meza May
Abogado y escritor. Editor y Redactor de Vavel Colombia. Panelista en @CriteriumDep
5$
10$
15$
  • More news about
  • NBANBA