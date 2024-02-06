ADVERTISEMENT
LAKERS!
LAKERS NUMBERS
Los Angeles is here. Showing solid performance across multiple stats in the NBA this season. In Points Per Game, they rank 12th in the rankings. position, with an average of 116 points. However, in Rebounds Per Game, they are 21st; place, recording 43 rebounds on average. His shooting skills are highlighted by his seventh position in Field Shot Percentage, hitting 49% of his shots. However, their Free Throw Percentage puts them at 23º place, converting 76.9% of its bids. In 3-point shooting, they are in 14th place. place, with an average of 36.9%. They stand out in Assists Per Game, ranking 7th in the rankings. place, with an average of 28.1 assists. In turnovers per game, they rank 21st in turnovers per game. position, making an average of 13.7 errors. Their Assistance/Turnover ratio places them in 10th place. place, with a rate of 2.1. In Blocks and Steals Per Game, they are in 11th place. and 6º place, respectively, with averages of 5.4 and 8. Los Angeles is in second place. You're well-positioned to compete with your combination of offensive and defensive skills, but there's still a lot to be said for you. There is room for improvement in some areas.
LAKERS LEADERS
On the NBA team, the season's statistical leaders include Anthony Davis and LeBron James, both averaging an impressive 24.9 points per game. D'Angelo Russell contributes a solid average of 17.0 points, followed by Austin Reaves with 15.5. Davis also excels in rebounding, leading the team with an average of 12.1 per game, while James contributes 7.5. In terms of assists, LeBron James leads with an average of 7.7 per game, followed by Russell and Reaves. In steals, James leads with 1.3 per game, followed closely by Davis, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent. Anthony Davis also shows his versatility by leading in blocks, with an impressive average of 2.3 per game. Jaxson Hayes leads the team in percentage of successful shots, with a rate of 69.1%, followed by Colin Castleton, Skylar Mays and Dylan Windler.
HORNET NUMBERS
Charlotte Hornets face challenges in several important statistics in the NBA. In terms of Points Per Game, they are in 28th place. place, scoring an average of 109 points. In Rebounds Per Game, they are also in 29th place. position, with an average of 40.9 rebounds. Their Field Shot Percentage puts them at 28th overall. place, registering 45.8%. However, there are There are some positive points, such as Free Throw Percentage, where they are in 12th place. place, hitting 78.5% of his shots. In the 3-Point Shooting category, they are in 18th place. place, with 36.1%. In Assists Per Game, they rank 25th in the world. position, with an average of 24.9 assists. When it comes to turnovers per game, they are 18th in terms of turnovers per game. place, making an average of 13.1 mistakes. Their Assistance/Turnover ratio places them 22nd in the world. place, with a rate of 1.9. In Blocks and Steals Per Game, they rank 18th; and 25º place, respectively, with averages of 5 and 6.6. Although they face challenges in several areas, they still have opportunities to improve and compete more effectively in the league.
HORNET LEADERS
In the statistical leadership of the team of the season in the NBA, LaMelo Ball stands out as the main scorer, with an impressive average of 23.9 points per game, closely followed by Terry Rozier, who contributes with 23.2 points per game , and Miles Bridges, with 20.8 points. In terms of total rebounds, Mark Williams leads the team with an average of 9.7 per game, followed by Nick Richards with 7.8 and Miles Bridges with 7.4. LaMelo Ball also leads in assists, recording an average of 8.0 per game, with Rozier and Gordon Hayward contributing 6.6 and 4.6, respectively. In steals, LaMelo Ball leads with an average of 1.8 per game, followed by Bridges, Hayward and Cody Martin, all with 1.1. In blocks, Nick Richards leads with an average of 1.4 per game, followed by Mark Williams with 1.1. Richards also leads in percentage of successful shots, with an impressive rate of 68.6%, followed by Williams with 64.9%.
HOW DO THE LAKERS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers lead the Pacific with 32 wins and 15 losses, maintaining a strong .681 winning percentage. Sacramento remains in second place with 28 wins and 19 losses, while Phoenix is second. right behind with 28 wins and 21 losses. The Los Angeles Lakers occupy fourth place with 25 wins and 25 losses, closely followed by the Golden State Warriors, who have 21 wins and 25 losses. Competition in the division is fierce. The competition is fierce, with teams fighting for playoff positions. The Clippers appear to be on track for a strong season, while other teams like Sacramento, Phoenix and Lakers are looking to improve their positions. The Warriors are trying to regain the momentum to enter the dispute. The battle for the division title promises to be exciting, with teams competing vigorously to achieve season success.
HOW DO THE HORNETS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Southeast Conference, Miami and Orlando lead the way with an identical record of 26 wins and 23 losses, maintaining a tight dispute for first place. Both teams boast a .531 winning percentage, no different from games ago. Meanwhile, Atlanta is on the move. in third place, with 22 wins and 27 losses, four games behind the leader. Charlotte is is fourth, with a challenging record of 10 wins and 37 losses, representing a winning percentage of just .213. Washington is He is ranked fifth in the conference, with an even more dismal performance, having accumulated only 9 wins and 39 losses, resulting in a winning percentage of .188. With a 16.5-game gap to the leader, Washington faces a formidable task to bounce back in the second half of the season.
The game will be played atSpectrum Center
The Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at Spectrum Center, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
