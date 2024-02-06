ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ersLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mavericks vs 76ers match.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ersLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Mavericks vs 76ers live on TV, your options is: NBC Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Jason Kidd!
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised Doncic, comparing him to Nowitzki: "Doncic is better than Nowitzki. He's in an environment with Michael Jordan, the best who ever played, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant. So you have to value this 24-year-old. It's something Dallas has never seen and I've said it internally: he's better than Dirk. But he's doing things that Dirk could never do and now he has the chance to put players alongside him to win a title. This young man is 24 years old and he's breaking all the records. He's a winner, but his goal is to be a champion. So he's going to do that and not just win one, but several by the end of his career."
Nick Nurse!
Nick Nurse, head coach of the 76ers, spoke about the injured players for the match: "De'Anthony had a practice on the court today, so he's making progress. Nico participated in some parts of practice today, so he's making progress. Tobias wasn't here today. Cov is out. There's not much light at the end of the tunnel. I think, obviously, Tyrese and Tobias are the focal points of our attack, even with Joel out and, obviously, a change of pace. Now, we need Kelly to get involved and play the role of Tobias, in which he should be in the 16-20 range or so, right? And we need to make sure he gets in enough action to do that".
Injury Report: Mavericks
The Mavericks on the other side will be without the injured Dante Exum, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively, as well as Maxi Kleber and Luka Doncic, listed as questionable.
Injury Report: 76ers
The 76ers will be without the injured Joel Embiid, Nicolas Batum, Kenneth Lofton Jr, De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington, while Tobias Harrirs is listed as questionable.
Western Conference
The Dallas Mavericks are in eighth place with 26 wins and 23 losses, ahead of the Lakers with 26 wins and 25 losses, the Jazz with 24 wins and 26 losses, the Rockets with 23 wins and 25 losses and the Warriors with 21 wins and 25 losses. The Mavericks are also below the Pelicans with 28 wins and 21 losses, the Suns with 29 wins and 21 losses, the Kings with 29 wins and 19 losses and the Nuggets with 34 wins and 16 losses.
Eastern Conference
The 76ers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, with 30 wins and 18 losses, below the Knicks, with 32 wins and 18 losses, the Cavaliers, with 31 wins and 16 losses, the Bucks, with 33 wins and 16 losses, and the Celtics, who lead with 38 wins and 12 losses. The 76ers are also above the Pacers with 28 wins and 23 losses, the Magic with 27 wins and 23 losses, the Heat with 26 wins and 24 losses and the Bulls with 23 wins and 27 losses.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Friday (26), they beat the Hawks 148-143. On Saturday (27), by 120-115, they lost to the Kings. On Monday (29), by 131 to 129, the win came against the Magic. On Wednesday (31), by 121-87, the defeat came against the Timberwolves. On Saturday (3), by 129-127, the defeat came against the Bucks.
Last matches: 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers come into the match with four defeats and one win in their last games. On Saturday (27) they lost 111-105 to the Nuggets. On Tuesday (30), by 130-104, the defeat came against the Trail Blazers. On Wednesday (31), by 119-107, the defeat came against the Warriors. On Friday (2), by 127-124, the victory came against the Jazz. And on Saturday (3), the defeat came against the Nets, 136-121.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers match: Xolos Tijuana vs Atlas Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.