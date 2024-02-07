ADVERTISEMENT
NETS!
MAVS NUMBERS!
The Dallas Mavericks have a mixed performance in several key statistics this season. In points per game, they rank 9th in points per game. place, with an average of 118 points. However, they have struggled in rebounding, ranking 27th in rebounds. place, with an average of just 41.4 per game. In shooting accuracy, Dallas ranks 16th overall. place in field goal percentage, with 47.4%, and 25th; place in free throw percentage, with 75.9%. They do best on 3-point shooting, ranking 11th in 3-point shooting. place, with an average of 37.1%. In assists per game, they rank 22nd in terms of assists per game. place, with an average of 25.3, while in turnovers per game, they are in 7th place. place, with 12.1. The ratio of assists to turnovers puts them in 10th place. place, with 2.1. In blocks per game, they rank 26th; place, with just 4.3, and in steals per game, they are in 25th place. place, with an average of 6.6. Dallas' performance shows potential, but also areas that need improvement to achieve more consistent performance.
MAVS LEADERS!
In the current season, Luka Doncic leads in points scored, with an impressive average of 34.8 points per game, followed by Kyrie Irving, who contributes an average of 25.2 points per game. In total rebounds, Luka also leads, with an average of 8.6 rebounds per game, while Dereck Lively II follows closely with an average of 7.9. In the assists department, Luka continues to dominate, with an average of 9.6 assists per game. In terms of steals, Luka leads with an average of 1.4 steals per game, followed closely by Kyrie Irving, with an average of 1.3. On blocks, Dereck Lively II is the best. He is the leader with an average of 1.4 blocks per game. When it comes to field goal percentage, Dereck Lively II leads the way with an impressive 73.9%, followed by Dwight Powell at 71.3%. These individual leaders are key pieces for their teams heading into the NBA season.
NETS NUMBERS!
The Brooklyn Nets present a varied performance in different statistical aspects in the current season. In points per game, they rank 15th in points per game. position, with an average of 115 points. However, they stand out in rebounds per game, ranking 5th in rebounds per game. place, with an average of 45.3. In terms of shooting accuracy, Brooklyn ranks 25th overall. place in field goal percentage, with 46.2%, and 26th; place in free throw percentage, with 75.7%. They excel moderately in 3-point shooting, ranking 16th in 3-point shooting. place, with an average of 36.6%. In assists per game, the team is second to none. in 11º place, with an average of 26.8, while in turnovers per game, they rank 5th in terms of turnovers per game. place, with 11.9. The ratio of assists to turnovers places them in 5th place. place, with 2.2. In blocks per game, they are 12th; place, with 5.4, and in steals per game, they are in 22nd place. place, with an average of 6.9. Brooklyn's overall performance reflects a competitive team, but with areas for improvement.
NETS LEADERS!
Leading the way in points scored this season, Mikal Bridges leads the way with an average of 21.9 points per game, followed closely by Cam Thomas, with an average of 21.7 points per game. In total rebounds, Nic Claxton leads with an average of 10.5 rebounds, only slightly behind the team. This is ahead of Ben Simmons, who has an average of 10.3. In terms of assists, Ben Simmons leads with an average of 7.0 assists per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie follows closely with an average of 6.0. In the steals department, Dennis Smith Jr. leads the way with an average of 1.2 steals per game. On blocks, Nic Claxton is the best. He is the leader with an average of 2.2 blocks per game. Finally, in terms of field goal percentage, Nic Claxton leads with an impressive 63.7%, followed by Noah Clowney with 60.0%. These individual leaders are playing key roles on their teams this NBA season.
HOW DO THE MAVS ARRIVE?
In the Southwest Division, leadership is This game is played between New Orleans and Dallas, with the Pelicans leading with 28 wins and 21 losses, while the Mavericks have 26 wins and 23 losses, just 2 games behind. Houston remains in third place, with 23 wins and 26 losses, remaining in the race despite being 5 games behind the lead. Memphis is here. San Antonio is in fourth place, with 18 wins and 32 losses, while San Antonio is in last place in the division, with just 10 wins and 40 losses. The competition is on. It's close, with teams like Dallas and Houston looking to close the gap on New Orleans and Memphis and San Antonio struggling to catch up. The balance in the division promises an exciting second half of the season.
HOW DO THE NETS ARRIVE?
In the NBA's Atlantic division, the Boston Celtics lead comfortably, accumulating 38 wins and 12 losses, boasting a winning percentage of .760. In second place, the New York Knicks are on the move. He is six games away from the leader, with a record of 32 wins and 18 losses, with a solid percentage of .640. Right behind, the Philadelphia 76ers occupy third place, with 30 wins and 18 losses, with a percentage of .625. In the middle of the table, the Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of the table. is fourth, with 20 wins and 28 losses, and a .417 winning percentage. In last place in the division, the Toronto Raptors have accumulated 17 wins and 32 losses, with a percentage of .347. Competition in the Atlantic division is ongoing. It's a tight one, with the Boston Celtics maintaining a solid lead as the other teams look to improve their positions on the leaderboard.
The game will be played atBarclays Center
The Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at Barclays Center, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
