Webanyama!
Webanyama also spoke about the challenge of playing in the NBA: "The NBA is very different from anything else. It's really challenging. I'm not talking about the losses, but about how every game matters, about how difficult every night is. You're in a bad phase and nobody puts their head down. Everyone wants to destroy you on the court; every night is very intense. Those who follow from afar think that some teams sometimes go in relaxed, but that's not true. Every night is a tough battle. Of course it's not going to be easy. I know it's going to take some time for us to be title contenders; after all, there's a lot of talent in the league. I'm a patient guy above all. So it's time to work, sacrifice for the benefit of everyone and grow. I'm not wasting time; this is a step for us to grow. I have confidence in our team in the long term. I'm ready for anything"
Gregg Popovich!
Gregg Popovich, Spurs head coach, spoke about Webanyama, praising the player and comparing him to Spurs stars: "I can't take away some instincts from his game. That's what I learned, above all, when I coached Manu. You sometimes lock players into a system, but both he and Wembanyama go beyond that. Ginóbili taught me to shut up and let him play. He does things in the paint that I could never teach him. Part of it is about his height and how he has the sense of space to take advantage of it. He does incredible things, but he also likes to get out to the perimeter and be versatile. He brings that quite often. At some point, he'll be more efficient, but it shows how wide-ranging his game is as a rookie. I'm very lucky that he's so mature and has such a strong mentality. That, above all, is the most important thing for someone who plays like him. I'm not just talking about the result, winning or losing, but also about what actions to take in a game and thinking on behalf of the team. In that sense, he reminds me of Tim and David. They were always more concerned with how to make things happen than with the end result. Processes are important, and he has his. Ultimately, he knows he can't skip these steps and he's done a great job."
Injury Report
The Heat will only have one absentee: Dru Smith is out with a knee injury. The Spurs will also be without just one player: Charles Bassey, who also has a knee injury.
Eastern Conference
The Heat are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 26 wins and 24 losses, below the Magic with 27 wins and 23 losses, the Pacers with 28 wins and 23 losses, the 76ers with 30 wins and 19 losses and the Knicks with 32 wins and 18 losses, as well as above the Bulls with 23 wins and 27 losses, the Hawks with 22 wins and 28 losses, the Nets with 20 wins and 29 losses and the Raptors with 17 wins and 33 losses.
Western Conference
The Spurs, in the Western Conference, are in last place, with 10 wins and 40 losses, below the Trail Blazers, who have 15 wins and 35 losses, the Grizzlies, with 18 wins and 32 losses, the Warriors, who have 22 wins and 25 losses, the Rockets, with 23 wins and 26 losses, the Jazz, who have 25 wins and 26 losses and the Lakers, with 27 wins and 25 losses.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, have one win and four losses. They won first, on Saturday (27), 113-112 against the Timberwolves. On Monday (29), by 118-113, the defeat came against the Wizards. On Wednesday (31), by 108 to 98, the defeat came against the Magic. On Friday (2), by 114-113, the loss came to the Pelicans. And finally, on Saturday (3), the defeat came to the Cavaliers, 117-101.
Last Matches: Heat
The Miami Heat come into the match with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Saturday (27), they lost 125-109 to the Knicks. On Monday (29), now against the Suns, the defeat was by 118-105. By 115-106, against the Kings, the victory came on Wednesday (31). On Friday (2), they beat the Wizards 110-102 and on Sunday (4), they lost 103-95 to the Clippers.
