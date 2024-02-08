ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [7, February, 2024]
USA Time: 7:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [TNT]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors
The last time they met was on January 30, 2024, when Steve Kerr's team defeated the Sixers 119-107.
Golden State Warriors Last Lineup
- Stephen Curry
- Brandin Podziemski
- Klay Thompson
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Draymond Green
Philadelphia 76ers Last Lineup
- Daniel House Jr.
- Tobias Harris
- Paul Reed
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Tyrese Maxey
How is the Golden State Warriors doing?
How is the Philadelphia 76ers doing?
Nick Nurse's team is in fifth place in the Western Conference (with a .612 percentage), the result of 30 wins and 19 losses.
The match will be played at the Fargo Center
According to official figures, for basketball games there is a capacity for approximately 21,000 spectators and for field hockey 19,000.
It is currently one of the busiest venues in the world, hosting a variety of nationally and internationally recognized sporting, social and entertainment events.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!
Philadelphia 76ers host Warriors in a game that will be close, however, both have had an irregular season, although this does not prevent them from being two very even teams, with a lot of talent, but they have not been able to find some consistency that puts them in the top of their respective conferences.
Do not miss a detail of the match Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.