Philadelphia 76ers host Warriors in a game that will be close, however, both have had an irregular season, although this does not prevent them from being two very even teams, with a lot of talent, but they have not been able to find some consistency that puts them in the top of their respective conferences.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors Live in TV channel in USA

 

USA Date: [7, February, 2024]

USA Time: 7:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [TNT]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

History Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors

In recent history, Philadelphia vs Golden State have faced each other 36 times; Philadelphia has achieved 14 victories, while the Warriors have been dominant with 22 wins.

The last time they met was on January 30, 2024, when Steve Kerr's team defeated the Sixers 119-107.

Absence Report - Warriors

Golden State Warriors are missing Draymond Green (AP), Chris Paul (BA), Andrew Wiggins (SF) and Gary Payton II (E).
 
Absence Report - 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers are missing Joel Embiid (C), Nicolas Batum (AP), De'Anthony Melton (E) and Robert Covington (AP).
Golden State Warriors Last Lineup

  • Stephen Curry
  • Brandin Podziemski
  • Klay Thompson
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • Draymond Green
Philadelphia 76ers Last Lineup

  • Daniel House Jr.
  • Tobias Harris
  • Paul Reed
  • Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • Tyrese Maxey
How is the Golden State Warriors doing?

A team that has not impressed in their away games, although their last games have had good results (winning 3 of 5), they have fallen in two very close games; Atlanta 134-141 and against the Los Angeles Lakers in that overtime thriller 144-145. Steve Kerr's pupils have improved notably in the last weeks, nevertheless, their numbers place them in the twelfth position with .468 (22 won and 25 lost), adding that their record as visitors is not encouraging since they have only been able to win in 9 of 21 games they have left San Francisco.
How is the Philadelphia 76ers doing?

It is true that the 76ers are facing serious problems, especially serious injuries to key players, which is why they have started a black streak, having lost six of their last seven games. Their only victory was against the Utah Jazz 127-124, a team that has been improving but is not the benchmark for the reality of a franchise like Philadelphia. 

Nick Nurse's team is in fifth place in the Western Conference (with a .612 percentage), the result of 30 wins and 19 losses.

The match will be played at the Fargo Center

Formerly known as CoreStates Center and nicknamed "The Big House" by fans, the Wells Fargo Center is an arena located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. It is home to the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the Philadelphia Flyers of the NHL, as well as the Philadelphia Wings in the NLL. 
According to official figures, for basketball games there is a capacity for approximately 21,000 spectators and for field hockey 19,000. 
It is currently one of the busiest venues in the world, hosting a variety of nationally and internationally recognized sporting, social and entertainment events.


