Tune in here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Live Score!
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spai: 1:00 AM (February 8) on Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Washington Wizards
In Washington Wizards the presence of Deni Avdija stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Phoenix Suns. He averages 12.7 points per game in 49 games played, where he averages 27.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - Cleveland Cavaliers
In Cleveland Cavaliers, the presence of Donovan Mitchel stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 28.2 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Washington Wizards
0- Bilal Coulibaly
5- Tyrus Jones
8- Denis Avdija
13- Jordan Paoole
21- Daniel Gafford
Last starting five - Cleveland Cavaliers
1- Max Strus
4- Evan Mobley
10- Darious Garland
31- Jarret Allen
45- Donovan Mitchell
Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards have not had a good season. Their performance has been below expectations and they will have to recover quickly after the beating they took from the Phoenix Suns in their most recent game. They have only two wins in their last 10 games and have three consecutive losses.
The Wizards currently rank 14th in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a .184 percentage in 49 games played, after only nine wins and 40 loses.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Currently, the Cavs are in second place in the NBA Eastern Conference with a .667 percentage in 48 games played after 32 wins and 16 ties.