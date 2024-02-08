ADVERTISEMENT

7:00 AM8 hours ago

Tune in here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards live game, as well as the latest information from the Capital One Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:55 AM8 hours ago

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards game will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:50 AM8 hours ago

What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards of February 7th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spai: 1:00 AM (February 8) on Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

6:45 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Washington Wizards

In Washington Wizards the presence of Deni Avdija stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Phoenix Suns. He averages 12.7 points per game in 49 games played, where he averages 27.5 minutes played per game.

6:40 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland Cavaliers, the presence of Donovan Mitchel stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 28.2 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.

6:35 AM8 hours ago

Last starting five - Washington Wizards

0- Bilal Coulibaly

5- Tyrus Jones

8- Denis Avdija

13- Jordan Paoole

21-  Daniel Gafford

6:30 AM8 hours ago

Last starting five - Cleveland Cavaliers

1- Max Strus

4- Evan Mobley

10- Darious Garland

31- Jarret Allen

45- Donovan Mitchell

6:25 AM8 hours ago

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have not had a good season. Their performance has been below expectations and they will have to recover quickly after the beating they took from the Phoenix Suns in their most recent game. They have only two wins in their last 10 games and have three consecutive losses.

The Wizards currently rank 14th in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a .184 percentage in 49 games played, after only nine wins and 40 loses.

6:20 AM9 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a great season so far and come into this game motivated by their recent win over the Sacramento Kings, making it six straight wins among their nine wins in the last 10 games. They have not lost since January 24, when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Currently, the Cavs are in second place in the NBA Eastern Conference with a .667 percentage in 48 games played after 32 wins and 16 ties.

6:15 AM9 hours ago

The game will be played at the Capital One Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards game will be played at the Capital One Arena, located in the city of Washington D. C., in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1997, has a capacity for 20,356 spectators.
6:10 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Regular Season match: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
