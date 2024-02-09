ADVERTISEMENT

9:45 PM2 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

Our commitment is to bring you the passion for sport in all its forms. Be sure to check out what we have prepared to make your sporting experience even more engaging. Stay tuned!
9:40 PM2 hours ago

JOIN THE PROGRAMMING!

Stay up to date with all the latest sports news on our portal. Whether it's football, basketball, volleyball, American football or other sports, we offer complete coverage to keep you informed on every detail. Follow the matches, results and news that we prepare for you daily at VAVEL. Stay up to date with the most exciting moments and in-depth expert analysis.
9:35 PM3 hours ago

OBRIGADO POR NOS ESCOLHER!

Thank you for choosing VAVEL to follow the game in every detail. We hope we have kept you informed. Have a great day and we look forward to your next opportunity. Thank you for being with us!
9:30 PM3 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

127-111.
9:25 PM3 hours ago

3'

Magic puts the reversers on the court and maintains the advantage to guarantee another victory in the season.
9:20 PM3 hours ago

6'

Magic controls the action in the final stretch, maintains an advantage of more than 20 points and approaches victory.
9:15 PM3 hours ago

9'

San Antonio remains behind and remains 28 points behind.
9:10 PM3 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

98-85.
9:05 PM3 hours ago

3'

Magic reaches 93 points and is approaching the 100 mark in the match.
9:00 PM3 hours ago

6'

Magic plays a calm game, leads by 21 points and continues to lead comfortably in the final stretch of the third period.
8:55 PM3 hours ago

9'

Magic opens 20 points and now holds the biggest advantage of the match at the beginning of the third period.
8:50 PM3 hours ago

BREAK

61-44.
8:45 PM3 hours ago

3'

Magic has a positive streak, opens 10 points and has the biggest advantage of the match at the moment.
8:40 PM3 hours ago

6'

Magic remains ahead, maintains the advantage and remains at the top of the game.
8:35 PM4 hours ago

9'

Magic remains ahead, but now with a four-point advantage.
8:30 PM4 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

23-20.
8:25 PM4 hours ago

3'

Magic opens up seven points again in the final stretch of the first period.
8:20 PM4 hours ago

6'

Magic remains ahead, however, with San Antonio's improvement, the match gained more pace.
8:15 PM4 hours ago

9'

Magic starts better, opens a nine-point lead, and San Antonio continues without scoring.
8:10 PM4 hours ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
8:05 PM4 hours ago

SHORTLY!

The game will start soon. Stay up to date with all information including points, plays, substitutions and fixture updates. Be informed about every detail as the match unfolds.
8:00 PM4 hours ago

UPDATE!

Stay alert to receive the latest news and the first developments of this event. Pay attention to the latest information to be well informed from the beginning of events.
7:55 PM4 hours ago

GOODNIGHT!

Hello to all sports lovers. My name is Thomas Alencar, and it is with great enthusiasm that we begin this incredible sporting event. Get ready for exciting competitions, overcoming challenges and unforgettable moments. May this broadcast be full of fair play and lots of fun. Take advantage of the play-by-play at VAVEL.
7:50 PM4 hours ago

Watch Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
7:45 PM4 hours ago

MAGIC!

Photo: Disclosure/Magic
Photo: Disclosure/Magic
7:40 PM4 hours ago

SAN ANTONIO NUMBERS!

The San Antonio Spurs face a significant challenge this season, ranking below average in several key NBA statistics. In terms of points, Spurs are 24th in the rankings. position, with an average of 112 points per game, indicating difficulties in generating consistent offensive production. However, the team stands out in rebounding, ranking 13th in rebounds. place, with an average of 43.4 rebounds per game, demonstrating his effectiveness in the battle for the boards.

Despite its struggle to score, San Antonio displays excellence in distributing assists, ranking 3rd in the league. place, with an impressive average of 29.3 assists per game. However, the lack of precision in throws is a problem. This is an area of concern, with the team ranking 27th in the rankings. place in field goal percentage and 30º place in three-point shooting percentage.

Although Spurs present a solid defensive performance, ranking 4th in the world. place in average blocks per game and in 20th; Ranking in steals, the high number of turnovers per game (28th place) represents a significant challenge for the team. Improving shooting accuracy and reducing errors could be key areas of focus as San Antonio seeks to improve its performance this season.

7:35 PM5 hours ago

SAN ANTONIO LEADERS!

Victor Wembanyama emerge como uma força dominante nos líderes de equipe para o time não especificado, liderando em várias categorias estatísticas cruciais. Com uma média impressionante de 20.4 pontos por jogo, ele se destaca como o principal marcador da equipe, demonstrando sua habilidade de pontuação consistente. Além disso, Wembanyama também domina os tabuleiros, liderando em rebotes com uma média de 10.3 por jogo, destacando sua presença dominante tanto no ataque quanto na defesa.

No departamento de assistências, Tre Jones se destaca como o líder da equipe, com uma média de 5.8 assistências por jogo, demonstrando sua capacidade de criar oportunidades de pontuação para seus companheiros de equipe. Enquanto isso, Wembanyama também mostra sua versatilidade ao liderar em roubos de bola, com uma média de 1.2 por jogo, contribuindo para a defesa da equipe.

Na defesa, Wembanyama continua a impressionar, liderando em bloqueios com uma média de 3.1 por jogo, demonstrando sua capacidade de proteger o aro e alterar os arremessos dos adversários. Com um elenco talentoso e liderança em diversas áreas do jogo, o time não especificado conta com um conjunto de jogadores que oferecem uma variedade de habilidades para impulsionar o desempenho da equipe em ambos os lados da quadra.


 

7:30 PM5 hours ago

MAGIC NUMBERS!

The Orlando Magic's performance this season has been challenging, with the team ranking low in several important NBA statistics. With regards to the score, Orlando is on the right track. in 25º place, with an average of 111 points per game, reflecting a difficulty in generating points consistently. Furthermore, his rebounding performance is outstanding. equally modest, ranking 22nd; place, with an average of 42.9 rebounds per game. Shooting accuracy has been a struggle for the team, ranking 20th in the world. place in field goal percentage, with 46.9%.

Despite these challenges, there are positive aspects to be highlighted. The Orlando Magic stand out in the steals category, ranking 2nd in the steals category. place, with an average of 8.2 steals per game, demonstrating his defensive ability. However, the low rate of success in three-point shots is a problem. an area of improvement, with the team ranked 29th in the rankings. place, with only 34.4% accuracy. As long as the team shows defensive prowess and the ability to force mistakes, it's a challenge. The need to improve offensive efficiency to achieve a more consistent and competitive performance is evident.

7:25 PM5 hours ago

MAGIC LEADERS

Paolo Banchero emerges as a dominant force in team leadership, leading in multiple statistical categories for Orlando. With an average of 23 points per game, he is the best. He is the clear leader in scoring, standing out as the team's main scorer. Additionally, Banchero also shows his versatility by leading in assists, with an average of 5.1 assists per game, highlighting his ability to create plays not only for himself, but also to your teammates.

In terms of rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. follows Banchero closely, with an average of 6.7 rebounds per game, demonstrating his importance in the battle for rebounds. Meanwhile, Goga Bitadze stands out on defense, leading in blocks with an average of 1.5 per game and maintaining an impressive 61.5% success rate on field goals, demonstrating his effectiveness in finishing.< /p>

Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs also appear as significant contributors in several statistical categories, with Wagner showing his ability to score and distribute the ball, while Suggs excels on defense, leading in steals. With a diverse squad, Orlando has a pool of talent that offers a range of skills to boost the team's performance in different areas of the game.

7:20 PM5 hours ago

HOW DOES SAN ANTONIO ARRIVE?

In the fiercely contested NBA Southwest Conference, New Orleans leads with a solid lead of 29 wins and 21 losses, boasting a winning percentage of 0.580. Close behind, the Dallas Mavericks are close behind. in second place, with 28 wins and 23 losses, just 1.5 games behind the leader. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets remain in third place, with 23 wins and 27 losses, six games behind the leader. The battle for conference supremacy is on. close, with Memphis and San Antonio struggling to stay competitive, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively. Memphis has 18 wins and 33 losses, while San Antonio is behind. is in a challenging position, with just 10 wins in 40 games played, reflecting a difficult season for the team.
7:15 PM5 hours ago

HOW DOES MAGIC ARRIVE?

In the Southeast division, both Miami and Orlando are leading with an identical record of 27 wins and 24 losses while maintaining a .529 winning percentage, leaving them tied for the top spot. Meanwhile, Atlanta is in third place with 22 wins and 28 losses, with a difference of 4.5 games behind the leaders. In contrast, Charlotte and Washington are struggling, with Charlotte in fourth place with just 10 wins and 39 losses, followed by Washington with an even more challenging record of 9 wins and 40 losses. With a gap of 16 and 17 games behind the leaders respectively, they face an uphill battle to achieve competitiveness in the division.
7:10 PM5 hours ago

The game will be played atKia Center

The Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs game will be played at Kia Center, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
7:05 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
5$
10$
15$
  • More news about
  • NBANBA