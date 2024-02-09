ADVERTISEMENT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nets player
Mikal Bridges, small forward. One of the best players in the NBA today, this player by performance can not claim anything, in Suns his participation was important and now in Nets has become essential, this player always tries to go for more, for this season the team is not quite right, but Bridges can pull it off, his numbers this season are: 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player
Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard. One of the best players in the NBA, for Cavaliers is one of their most valuable players and has earned it season after season, this team has everything to surprise in the East, and no doubt Mitchell will be crucial, his numbers this season are: 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
Spida doing Spida things. 🕷️✨ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nT6v2OdI9J— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 6, 2024
Nets starting lineup
Smith, O'Neale, Bridges, Simmons, Thomas.
Cavaliers All-Star Team
Wade, Okoro, Allen, Mitchell, Strus.
Face to face
Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets play a four-game series in the East for this season, the first game was in favor of Cavaliers by just one point of difference, for the second duel the Cleveland Nets won again by nine points, this third game can define the winner of the series and cut the streaks of both.
Nets in trouble again
Brooklyn Nets is a team that is looking to reach the top in the NBA, no doubt the effort of all has not been enough, Nets has had great stars assembling tridents of fear and, however, have not worked as expected, the expectation they have generated has been very high and the results have been negative, last season they hinted that they could compete now with other different stars, only then they managed to qualify as sixth in the East, For the current season, Nets looked like a strong team to compete for the top spots, however after half of the season, the team is out of the Playoffs qualification, with a 20-30 record, the Brooklyn team is in the eleventh position and drags a negative streak of two defeats, against a rival like Cavaliers they must show an improvement to return to the fight for a Playoff spot, time passes very fast and they cannot waste more games.
Cavaliers at their best
Cleveland Cavaliers is going through its best moment of the season, no doubt this team has the desire to excel and since last season they are doing their best to reach the glory, this team since last season made it clear that it is a great competitor, as it managed to qualify as fourth place with a record of 51-31, for the current season, the performance has been even better and after playing half of games, It seems that if they continue at this level, the fight for the first place will be the best in this season for the East, although individual talent is crucial, that everyone is connected on the court is the most complicated, and it seems that Cavaliers have already achieved it, taking advantage of the low level of the rivals is also important for the team to be positioned as a candidate for the title.
Power duel in the East
The Eastern Conference in the NBA certainly has a lot of potential in each of its teams, here there are certainly more candidates to win the title in the current season than in the West, however, the most recent champions have come out of the West, the level that many have in the East makes the competition increasingly close, but certainly the first places are secured in advance of the Playoffs, the duel between Cavaliers vs Nets, will be one of the best because of the stars that will be on the court.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at the Barclays Center at 7:30 PM ET.