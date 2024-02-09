ADVERTISEMENT
History Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors
The last time they met was on December 14, 2022, when the Indiana team won 125-119 over Golden State.
Absence Report - Warriors
Absence Report - Pacers
Golden State Warriors Last Lineup
- Stephen Curry
- Andrew Wiggins
- Klay Thompson
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Draymond Green
Indiana Pacers Last Lineup
- Myles Turner
- Aaron Nesmith
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Andrew Nembhard
- Pascal Siakam
How is the Golden State Warriors doing?
However, the Warriors had a game 24 hours earlier, as they visited Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.
For now, Steve Kerr's team is in the eleventh position, as a result of 22 wins and 25 losses (obtaining a percentage of .468).
How is the Indiana Pacers doing?
The Pacers come into this matchup off a 132-129 win over the Houston Rockets last Tuesday night.
They are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a .558 percentage, 29 wins and 23 losses.
The match will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a capacity for approximately 18 thousand spectators, 15 thousand for field hockey, its cost was 183 million dollars and was inaugurated on November 6, 1999.
In the first years of the century this pavilion was classified as one of the best 4 sports enclosures, all this thanks to The Ultimate Sports Road Trip, concluding that of the 122 American sports franchises it was one of the best.
Inside this site various sporting and entertainment events have been held, as it has rooms for meetings or conferences.
Pacers and Warriors meet this February 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in one of the most attractive duels of the day in the NBA on Thursday, where Indiana looks like a favorite to win.
