7:00 AM3 hours ago

Follow here Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score

Pacers and Warriors meet this February 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in one of the most attractive duels of the day in the NBA on Thursday, where Indiana looks like a favorite to win.

6:55 AM4 hours ago

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [8, February, 2024]

USA Time: 7:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [NBA Game Pass]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [N/H]

6:50 AM4 hours ago

History Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors

The Pacers and Warriors have met 98 times in the regular season, with a record of 52 wins for the Pacers and 46 for the Warriors. 

The last time they met was on December 14, 2022, when the Indiana team won 125-119 over Golden State.

6:45 AM4 hours ago

Absence Report - Warriors

Golden State Warriors are missing Chris Paul (BA) and Gary Payton II (E).
6:40 AM4 hours ago

Absence Report - Pacers

Indiana Pacers are missing Tyrese Halliburton (BA), Jalen Smith (AP) and Benedict Mathurin (E).
6:35 AM4 hours ago

Golden State Warriors Last Lineup

  • Stephen Curry
  • Andrew Wiggins
  • Klay Thompson
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • Draymond Green
6:30 AM4 hours ago

Indiana Pacers Last Lineup

  • Myles Turner
  • Aaron Nesmith
  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • Andrew Nembhard
  • Pascal Siakam
6:25 AM4 hours ago

How is the Golden State Warriors doing?

The outlook for Golden State has not been ideal, as they are struggling to make the playoffs this year, as they are ranked 11th in the Western Conference and at the moment, they could not even qualify for the Play-In if the season were to end today. 

However, the Warriors had a game 24 hours earlier, as they visited Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. 

For now, Steve Kerr's team is in the eleventh position, as a result of 22 wins and 25 losses (obtaining a percentage of .468).

6:20 AM4 hours ago

How is the Indiana Pacers doing?

This Thursday will be Indiana's last home game before heading to NBA All-Star 2024, as the Blue & Gold will have 3 games over the next week as they begin preparations in Indianapolis, the city that will host the league's annual showcase Feb. 16-18. 

The Pacers come into this matchup off a 132-129 win over the Houston Rockets last Tuesday night. 

They are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a .558 percentage, 29 wins and 23 losses.

6:15 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Formerly called Bankers Life Fieldhouse is a sports pavilion located in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, being the home of the Indiana Pacers in the NBA and the Indiana Fever of the WNBA.
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse has a capacity for approximately 18 thousand spectators, 15 thousand for field hockey, its cost was 183 million dollars and was inaugurated on November 6, 1999. 
In the first years of the century this pavilion was classified as one of the best 4 sports enclosures, all this thanks to The Ultimate Sports Road Trip, concluding that of the 122 American sports franchises it was one of the best. 
Inside this site various sporting and entertainment events have been held, as it has rooms for meetings or conferences.

 

6:10 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

Pacers and Warriors meet this February 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in one of the most attractive duels of the day in the NBA on Thursday, where Indiana looks like a favorite to win.

