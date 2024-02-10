Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

The game Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder updates coverage, stream information, score and result online, prediction, TV channel, lineups and time of the NBA. Match will start at 3 pm ET on February 10th 2024.

lucas-sousa
By Lucas SousaLast updated
Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Dallas Mavericks

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

When is Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Time: 5pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

2:55 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Match analysis

Last season's champion Dallas Mavericks are a memory for fans, as the team has undergone major changes this past year. That's why this is the ideal scenario for the Oklahoma City Thunder to bounce back from their defeat in the last Western Conference final. The key to the series should lie in the success of Scott Brooks' men in protecting the ball and creating good conditions for their stars to score.

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook score more than 50% of the team's points, but the squad has committed the most errors this season (16.35) and the fewest assists (18.55 per game). If the Mavericks exploit their opponent's natural difficulty in "playing as a team" with efficiency and precision to make it difficult for the two stars to create good opportunities for baskets, the chances of an "upset" increase dramatically. The problem is that Dallas hasn't been able to do that this season: they've lost three of their four meetings with the second-placed team in the West, allowing the duo an average of 48.2 points.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder seem to be in the final phase of their rebuild and continue to exceed expectations. With a squad built around the spectacular point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, accompanied by promising youngsters like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, as well as players considered very solid, like Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe, the team continues to win surprising victories and impose an effective style of play, regardless of the opponent they face.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Doncic

Despite the Mavericks' inconsistency, the team has one of the best players in the game today, Slovenian Luka Doncic, who has been tipped as one of the favorites for the season's MVP award. This has been reflected in some victories, especially with the good form of rookie Dereck Lively II, who has been used a lot in his debut season. Kyrie Irving has also been a regular performer and, so far, has avoided getting involved in major controversies, which has been common in recent years.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Thunder favorites

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of the New York Knicks' many absentees to win at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder went to visit the Utah Jazz and ended up coming back with a defeat. Looking at what the two teams have been showing recently, we can see that OKC, in addition to better numbers, have been more consistent. That's why the final score market predicts a win for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Oklahoma City Thunder

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder are third in the West with a record of 35 wins and 16 defeats. The team coached by Mark Daigneault has won seven of its last ten games. However, they are coming off a defeat to the Utah Jazz last time out.

In the 124-117 loss to Utah, the Thunder shot 47.8% overall and 51.4% from three-point range. Their most outstanding players were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, responsible for 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal, Jalen Williams, with 26 points, five rebounds and five baskets, and Chet Holmgren, who contributed 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks.

OKC signed Gordon Hayward, who was with the Charlotte Hornets, during the trade deadline. He has already been announced by his new team, but should only be available after the All-Star break.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Dallas Mavericks

Under Jason Kidd, the Dallas Mavericks are in mid-table in the Western Conference, in eighth place with 29 wins and 23 losses. Although their recent form hasn't been the most exciting, with a 50% record in their last ten games, the Texans have won three in a row. Their last victim was the New York Knicks.

Playing away from home, Dallas made 52.4% of their shots overall and 42.9% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Luka Doncic, with a double-double of 39 points and 11 assists, as well as eight rebounds, four steals and a steal, Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 19 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Derrick Jones Jr., with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Dallas Mavericks are waiting for the debuts of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, whose negotiations are being finalized.

Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

 

2:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE

TIME AND PLACE

At the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference clash that opens another round of the 2023/24 NBA regular season. The match is scheduled for this Saturday (10) at 5pm (Brasília time).

This clash at the American Airlines Center marks the meeting between two of the best attacks in the West, pushed by two of the main candidates for the MVP title, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With the Mavs and Thunder having a faster style of play, we're likely to see a busy scoreline. As such, the alternative guess recommends the over market, where the match will have more than 233 points on the scoreboard after the last tick of the clock.

This clash at the American Airlines Center marks the meeting between two of the best attacks in the West, pushed by two of the main candidates for the MVP title, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With the Mavs and Thunder having a faster style of play, we're likely to see a busy scoreline. As such, the alternative guess recommends the over market, where the match will have more than 233 points on the scoreboard after the last tick of the clock.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Dallas Mavericks on one side. On the other side is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
