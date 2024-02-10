Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Match analysis
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook score more than 50% of the team's points, but the squad has committed the most errors this season (16.35) and the fewest assists (18.55 per game). If the Mavericks exploit their opponent's natural difficulty in "playing as a team" with efficiency and precision to make it difficult for the two stars to create good opportunities for baskets, the chances of an "upset" increase dramatically. The problem is that Dallas hasn't been able to do that this season: they've lost three of their four meetings with the second-placed team in the West, allowing the duo an average of 48.2 points.
In the 124-117 loss to Utah, the Thunder shot 47.8% overall and 51.4% from three-point range. Their most outstanding players were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, responsible for 28 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal, Jalen Williams, with 26 points, five rebounds and five baskets, and Chet Holmgren, who contributed 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks.
OKC signed Gordon Hayward, who was with the Charlotte Hornets, during the trade deadline. He has already been announced by his new team, but should only be available after the All-Star break.
Dallas Mavericks
Playing away from home, Dallas made 52.4% of their shots overall and 42.9% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Luka Doncic, with a double-double of 39 points and 11 assists, as well as eight rebounds, four steals and a steal, Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 19 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Derrick Jones Jr., with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Dallas Mavericks are waiting for the debuts of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, whose negotiations are being finalized.
In the last round, the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of the New York Knicks' many absences to win at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder went to visit the Utah Jazz and ended up coming back with a defeat. Looking at what the two teams have been showing recently, we can see that OKC, in addition to better numbers, have been more consistent. That's why the final score market predicts a victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This clash at the American Airlines Center marks the meeting between two of the best attacks in the West, pushed by two of the main candidates for the MVP title, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With the Mavs and Thunder having a faster style of play, we're likely to see a busy scoreline. As such, the alternative guess recommends the over market, where the match will have more than 233 points on the scoreboard after the last tick of the clock.
Venue: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Time: 5pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil