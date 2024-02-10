ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nets player
Mikal Bridges, small forward. One of the best players in the NBA today, this player by performance can not claim anything, now in Nets has become essential, this player always tries to go for more, for this season the Brooklyn have gone through complications, but Bridges can pull it off, his numbers this season are: 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Watch out for this Spurs player
Victor Wembanyama, center. The biggest NBA prospect has arrived from France, a player that seems to reinvent the league with his 2.24 meters of height, the rookie joined Spurs as part of a great project for the future, with 19 years old, the player has everything to achieve incredible things, his numbers so far are: 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
spin move activated 🔄 pic.twitter.com/knmI8TPHx0— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 4, 2024
Nets starting lineup
Smith, O´Neale, Bridges, Simmons, Thomas.
Spurs all-star roster
Sochan, Johnson, Wembanyama, Vassell, Branham.
Face to face
Spurs and Nets faced each other twice in the previous season, being from different conferences, their duels are not so common, in the first duel of the series it was for Spurs and in the second Nets won to even that series, in the current season they will begin to dispute their series, in a very tense moment for both, both teams come with losing streaks and will seek to break it yes or yes.
Nets do their best to improve
Brooklyn Nets has certainly shown that it is not a team that settles, this team has had large investments in order to become one of the best in the NBA, Nets had made a great trident recently and not working there were several changes in the team, these changes led to a better team and they achieved the sixth place in the previous season, this franchise has everything to be one of the best, but for different reasons has failed to get to a competitive level for a long time, for this season, the team was undoubtedly one of the candidates to qualify for the Playoffs, but reaching the middle of the season, something is happening within the team that fails to add wins, this has led them to be out of the Playoffs so far because they have a record of 20-31, which although not completely ruled out, they have to react immediately or risk their pass to the next round.
Spurs in a complicated scenario
San Antonio Spurs still has not found the great competitive level it once had, this team has excelled in capturing the talent of its stars from a very young age and those young players, besides giving them titles, have become legends of the team and the NBA, the Spurs plan continues to be the development of players, however, they already have renowned players who need to be already in the important moments, Spurs has not had the best seasons since two seasons ago, the level of the West is high, but certainly you can always compete, the fact that San Antonio is in the last position for the third consecutive season, is a wake-up call to try something different, because the fans do not like to see the team unable to compete in the Playoffs, the team must do the impossible to break the losing streak at home of Nets.
Duel between conferences in the lower zone
The duels in the NBA get more intense every day, because each team is always looking to improve and a loss at this stage of the season can weigh a lot, the duel between Spurs and Nets, certainly promises much, as both urgently need to find the victory and break the streak of defeats that drag, both teams have a lot of talent and on the court will be a spectacle.
