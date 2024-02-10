ADVERTISEMENT
Steve Kerr!
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has spoken in recent interviews about the officiating, with harsh criticism, as well as regretting the firing of Bucks coach Adrian: "I could talk about the free throws they made, but my mother is here and I want to behave in the best way possible. So I'm not going to comment on their 43 free throws against our 16, but I'm also not going to comment on the fact that Stephen (Curry) hit three free throws in 43 minutes. I have a problem with the way we call the defensive part of the league, that's what we do in the NBA. The way we teach the referees, we allow the players to get to the free throw line. We give the players power, and they make the most of it. It's a parade to the free throw line and it's disgusting to watch. I heard about Adrian's resignation some time ago and, first of all, it's always a surprise. For someone with Milwaukee's track record to be fired, it has to be a surprise. But we've been through this before. I remember David Blatt being fired by the Cavaliers about eight years ago in a similar situation. In short, this is a very difficult league for coaches. Coaches have a tough job because there's no job security here. The positive side is that Adrian is highly respected in the league and will get another chance soon. He has a lot of knowledge and experience in the sport. However, today was yet another reminder that we're in a tough business. It's really unfortunate what happened. We just wish things had ended on a more positive note (about Jordan Poole's departure)".
Injury Report: Suns
The Suns won't be able to use Damion Lee, who is injured, as well as having David Roddy, Royce O'Neale and Devin Booker listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Warriors
The Warriors will be without Gary Payton and Chris Paul, both injured, and Klay Thompston is listed as questionable.
Western Conference: Warriors
Just below the Jazz, in the same Conference, the Warriors are in 11th place, with 24 wins and 25 losses, above the Rockets, who have 23 wins and 27 losses, the Grizzlies, with 18 wins and 34 losses, the Trail Blazers, with 15 wins and 36 losses, and the Spurs, with 10 wins and 42 losses.
Western Conference: Suns
The Suns, in the Western Conference, are in fifth place, with 31 wins and 21 losses, behind the Clippers, who have 34 wins and 16 losses, the Thunder, with 35 wins and 16 losses, the Nuggets, with 36 wins and 16 losses, tied with the leaders Timberwolves, and above the Pelicans, with 30 wins and 21 losses, the Kings, with 29 wins and 21 losses, the Mavericks, with 29 wins and 23 losses, the Lakers, who have 27 wins and 26 losses, and the Jazz, with 26 wins and 27 losses.
Last Matches: Suns
The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, have also won four and lost one of their last games. On Wednesday (31), they beat the Nets 136-120. On Friday (2), they lost to the Hawks, 129-120. On Sunday (4), the win came against the Wizards, 140-112. They beat the Bucks 114-106 on Wednesday (7) and the Jazz 129-115 on Thursday (8).
Last Matches: Warriors
The Golden State Warriors come into the match with four wins and one loss in their last games. On Friday (2), they beat the Grizzlies 121-101. On Saturday (3), in overtime, the defeat came against the Hawks, 141-134. On Monday (5), 109-98, the victory came against the Nets. On Wednesday (7), a 127-104 win over the 76ers and on Thursday (8), a 131-109 win over the Pacers.
