JB Birckerstaff!
JB Bickerstaff, head coach of the Cavaliers, spoke to the press, declaring he was happy after the NBA trade deadline, where the Cavs didn't trade players: "I was happy it was over. As much as we try to talk to our guys about the possibility of nothing happening and keep the group together, there's always a bit of anguish. There are so many rumors, so many media outlets, so many different people talking and claiming to be sources. That can make the boys a little uncomfortable. So we're glad it's passed us by. I think our guys are comfortable, they want to be here. We're excited to have a group of guys who really want to be here. They want to play together, they believe they can accomplish something special, and we're looking forward to the rest of the year. It's an open conversation, obviously. You have to give the boys information and give them time to process. But you also have to give them the understanding that, you know, we still trust and believe in this group. At the end of the day, we do this together. We're the Cavaliers, we play Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. We're positive, optimistic and we're going to try our hardest. But at the end of the day, no matter what happens, we'll do it together."
Darko Rajakovic!
Darko Rajakovic, head coach of the Raptors, was in the spotlight just under a month ago when he criticized the refereeing after a loss to the Lakers: "It's outrageous. What happened tonight is completely absurd. It's a disgrace. Shame on the referees. It's a shame that the league allows this. Twenty-three free throws for them, and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter? Like, how do you play like that? I understand the respect for the All-Stars and everything, but we also have stars on our team. How is it possible that Scottie Barnes, who is an All-Star caliber player in this league, goes to the rim every time with aggressiveness, trying to get there without fouling and without trying to get foul calls, and he gets two free throws during an entire game? How is that possible? How are you going to explain that to me?"
Injury Report
The Raptors won't be able to use Mawkquis Nowell and Jontay Porter tonight, both injured, as well as having Ochai Agbaji listed as questionable. For the match, the Cavaliers will only have Ty Jerome out with an ankle injury.
Eastern Conference: Raptors
The Raptors, in the same Conference, are in 12th place with 18 wins and 33 losses, above only the Hornets, who have 10 wins and 30 losses, the Wizards, with nine wins and 41 losses, and the Pistons, who have eight wins and 43 (!) losses. Next up are the Nets, with 20 wins and 31 losses, the Hawks, with 22 wins and nine losses, the Bulls, with 25 wins and 27 losses, and the Magic and Heat.
Eastern Conference: Cavs
The Cavaliers are in second place in the Eastern Conference with 34 wins and 16 losses, just behind the Celtics, who have 39 wins and 12 losses. Below them are the Bucks, with 33 wins and 19 losses, who are tied with the Knicks, as well as the 76ers, with 30 wins and 20 losses, the Pacers, with 29 wins and 24 losses, and the Heat and Magic, tied with 28 wins and 24 losses.
Last Matches: Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the game on the back of five straight wins. On Thursday (01), by 108-101, they beat the Grizzlies. On Saturday (3), by 117-101, they beat the Spurs. On Monday (5), by 136-110, the win came against the Kings. The fourth win came on Wednesday (7), 114-106 over the Wizards. Finally, on Thursday (8), with a 118-95 victory over the Nets.
Last Matches: Raptors
The Toronto Raptors come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Tuesday (30), by 118-107, they beat the Bulls. On Friday (2), they lost 135-106 to the Rockets. On Sunday (4), the defeat came by 135-127 to the Thunder, in extra time. On Monday (5), by 138 to 100, the loss was to the Pelicans. And on Wednesday (7), by 123 to 117, the victory came against the Hornets.
