Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

The game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers updates coverage, stream information, score and result online, prediction, TV channel, lineups and time of the NBA. Match will start at 7 pm ET on February 12th 2024.

lucas-sousa
By Lucas SousaLast updated
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Divulgação/NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM6 minutes ago

When is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Time: 9pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

6:55 AM11 minutes ago

How and where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
6:50 AM16 minutes ago

Tyrese Maxey

On the other hand, the Cavs have a strong Philadelphia 76ers team this season, but without Joel Embiid. However, Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 25.6 points, has stood out in his place. On the other hand, he hasn't been able to reach that number in recent games, but he can get close, which makes it a good guess for Maxey to have a maximum of 25 points.
6:45 AM21 minutes ago

Donovan Mitchell

While he has been the great leader of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell has been growing with the team. That's because the point guard averages 28.5 points per game, and has been on a streak above that number. Expecting him to keep up the pace, he's tipped to have more than 28 points.
6:40 AM26 minutes ago

Philadelphia finally won again

Philadelphia, who finally got back to winning ways after losing 7 out of 8 games, are still unsure of their momentum. The absence of the reigning MVP has frightened the squad, which has yet to find its bearings without him. The defeats have knocked Philadelphia down the table, and coach Nick Nurse will need to reinvent himself with what he has if he wants to secure a direct place in the Playoffs at the end of the regular season.
6:35 AM31 minutes ago

Cleveland is the team with the best streak in the league

Cleveland hasn't had a moment as good as this for many years. The team had been having a good season, but suddenly, with the squad without any injured players, the team started to pile up wins, and at the moment they're the team with the best run in the league. Playing very well on both sides of the court, the squad's confidence is at an all-time high, and without much delay, the Cavs are already in second place in the East. In the match against the Sixers, the team has everything it takes to win another game, as Embiid is missing for the visitors, and without the Cameroonian, the 76ers have yet to put in a good performance.
6:30 AM36 minutes ago

Philadelphia 76ers

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are also well placed in the Eastern table, in fifth place with 31 wins and 21 losses. However, their form is not good, with eight defeats in their last ten games. At least Nick Nurse's team beat the Washington Wizards last time out.

In the game they won against the Wizards, the score was 119-113, in which the Sixers converted 48% of their shots and 29.6% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Tyrese Maxey, who had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Buddy Hield, with 23 points, five rebounds, six baskets and four steals, and Ricky Council IV, who had a double-double of 19 points and ten rebounds, as well as an assist.

6:25 AM41 minutes ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

Led by JB Bickerstaff, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been having a great campaign and are second in the Eastern Conference with 35 wins and 16 losses. What's helping is their momentum, which consists of nine consecutive wins. Their most recent victim was the Toronto Raptors.

The game against Toronto ended in a 119-95 victory. Playing away from home, Cleveland made 52.2% of their shots overall and 34.1% from three-point range. In a great collective display, with all the starters (and three other reserves) above ten points, the individual highlights were Jarrett Allen, with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds, plus two assists and a steal, Evan Mobley, who had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus three assists, and Donovan Mitchell, with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a steal.

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

 

6:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-16) haven't lost in nine games. What's more, they've won 17 of their last 18 games and are now second in the Eastern Conference. On Monday (12), the Cavs host the Philadelphia 76ers (31-21), who after a bad run got back to winning ways against the Wizards. With Embiid out for the rest of the regular season, Philadelphia have yet to find their feet on the court, and Cleveland should take advantage of this momentum to win their tenth in a row.

Cleveland hasn't had a moment as good as this for many years. The team had been having a good season, but suddenly, with the squad without any injured players, they started to pile up wins, and at the moment they're the team with the best run in the league. Playing very well on both sides of the court, the squad's confidence is at an all-time high, and without much delay, the Cavs are already in second place in the East. In the match against the Sixers, the team has everything it takes to win another game, as Embiid is out for the visitors, and without the Cameroonian, the 76ers have yet to put in a good performance.

Philadelphia, who finally got back to winning ways after losing 7 out of 8 games, are still unsure of their momentum. The absence of the reigning MVP has frightened the squad, which has yet to find its feet without him. The defeats have knocked Philadelphia down the table, and coach Nick Nurse will need to reinvent himself with what he has if he wants to secure a direct place in the Playoffs at the end of the regular season.

6:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live score

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers on one side. On the other side is the Philadelphia 76ers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
5€
10€
15€
  • More news about
  • NBANBA