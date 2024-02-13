Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Philadelphia finally won again
Cleveland is the team with the best streak in the league
In the game they won against the Wizards, the score was 119-113, in which the Sixers converted 48% of their shots and 29.6% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Tyrese Maxey, who had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Buddy Hield, with 23 points, five rebounds, six baskets and four steals, and Ricky Council IV, who had a double-double of 19 points and ten rebounds, as well as an assist.
The game against Toronto ended in a 119-95 victory. Playing away from home, Cleveland made 52.2% of their shots overall and 34.1% from three-point range. In a great collective display, with all the starters (and three other reserves) above ten points, the individual highlights were Jarrett Allen, with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds, plus two assists and a steal, Evan Mobley, who had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus three assists, and Donovan Mitchell, with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a steal.
Cleveland hasn't had a moment as good as this for many years. The team had been having a good season, but suddenly, with the squad without any injured players, they started to pile up wins, and at the moment they're the team with the best run in the league. Playing very well on both sides of the court, the squad's confidence is at an all-time high, and without much delay, the Cavs are already in second place in the East. In the match against the Sixers, the team has everything it takes to win another game, as Embiid is out for the visitors, and without the Cameroonian, the 76ers have yet to put in a good performance.
Philadelphia, who finally got back to winning ways after losing 7 out of 8 games, are still unsure of their momentum. The absence of the reigning MVP has frightened the squad, which has yet to find its feet without him. The defeats have knocked Philadelphia down the table, and coach Nick Nurse will need to reinvent himself with what he has if he wants to secure a direct place in the Playoffs at the end of the regular season.
Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 9pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil