Update Live Commentary
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors live game, as well as the latest information from the Scotiabank Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream on TV and Online?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game will not be broadcast live on TV

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors of February 12th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (13 de febrero) on Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass

7:15 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Toronto Raptors

In Toronto Raptors, the presence of Scottie Barnes stands out. The 22-year-old forward is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Cleveland Cavaliers with 24 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes played. He has averaged 20.1 points per game in 53 games played, where he averages 35.2 minutes played per game.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Key player - San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio Spurs, the presence of Victor Wembanyama stands out. The 20-year-old center is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Brooklyn Nets with 21 points, three assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes played. He averages 20.3 points per game in 47 games played, where he averages 28.4 minutes played per game.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Toronto Raptors

4- Scottie Barnes

5- Immanuel Quickley

9- RJ Barret

19- Jakob Pöltl

33- Gray Trent Jr.

7:00 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs

1- Victor Wembanyama

10- Jeremy Sochan

24- Devin Vassell

30- Julian Champagnie

33- Tre Jones

6:55 AM2 hours ago

Raptors, clinging to a postseason berth

The Toronto Raptors have won just two of their last six games. They recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, although they still have hopes of making the Play-in Tournament at the very least, so their postseason aspirations are not completely gone. However they will have a huge challenge after the All-Star break to make a spot for themselves.

The Toronto Raptors are currently in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference with a dismal .358 percentage after just 19 wins in 53 games played.

6:50 AM2 hours ago

The Spurs, in an uncomfortable moment

San Antonio Spurs come into this game with a streak of seven consecutive losses, falling in their last game to the Brooklyn Nets. The season has been too worrisome from a results standpoint, however, the team is clearly building for the future with Victor Wembanyama as the main figure. 

The San Antonio Spurs currently sit in last place in the Western Conference with a dismal .189 percentage after posting just 10 wins in 53 games played.

6:45 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena

The San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, located in the city of Toronto, in the province of Ontario, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,800 spectators.

This arena, which has been home to the Raptors since 1999, is also home to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL.

6:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Regular Season match: San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
