ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Live Score!
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors Live Stream on TV and Online?
The San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game will not be broadcast live on TV
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (13 de febrero) on Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Toronto Raptors
Key player - San Antonio Spurs
Last starting five - Toronto Raptors
5- Immanuel Quickley
9- RJ Barret
19- Jakob Pöltl
33- Gray Trent Jr.
Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs
10- Jeremy Sochan
24- Devin Vassell
30- Julian Champagnie
33- Tre Jones
Raptors, clinging to a postseason berth
The Toronto Raptors are currently in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference with a dismal .358 percentage after just 19 wins in 53 games played.
The Spurs, in an uncomfortable moment
The San Antonio Spurs currently sit in last place in the Western Conference with a dismal .189 percentage after posting just 10 wins in 53 games played.
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena
This arena, which has been home to the Raptors since 1999, is also home to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL.