Follow here Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [11, February, 2024]
USA Time: 9:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [TNT]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors
The last time they met was on December 28, 2022, in which Golden State won 112-107 over the Utah Jazz.
Absence Report - Warriors
Absence Report - Jazz
Golden State Warriors Last Lineup
- Stephen Curry
- Andrew Wiggins
- Klay Thompson
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Draymond Green
Utah Jazz Last Lineup
- Collin Sexton
- Kris Dunn
- John Collins
- Lauri Markkanen
- Walker Kessler
How is the Golden State Warriors doing?
Their numbers as visitors have improved in the last week, as from having red numbers, they are now one game away from matching their 12 losses away from home.
In their last game, they won in dramatic fashion against the Phoenix Suns with a three-pointer by Stephen Curry in the last seconds of the game.
How is the Utah Jazz doing?
In their last game they lost to the Suns 129-115 in Phoenix.
The match will be played at the Vivint Arena
This venue was completed in 1991 and was inaugurated on October 4 of the same year. Initially this site was intended for 20 thousand seats,
It is said that the stadium receives about 1.8 million guests and more than 100 sporting and entertainment events per year. A stadium that has innovative products and services that make it a smart stadium.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!
It will undoubtedly be a game that will captivate the public in the NBA. Utah Jazz will face Golden State, a direct duel in the Western Conference.
Do not miss a detail of the match Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.