9:00 AM8 minutes ago

It will undoubtedly be a game that will captivate the public in the NBA. Utah Jazz will face Golden State, a direct duel in the Western Conference.

8:55 AM13 minutes ago

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live in TV channel in USA

 

USA Date: [11, February, 2024]

USA Time: 9:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [TNT]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]

8:50 AM18 minutes ago

History Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors

Historically, Utah and Warriors have met 198 times in the regular season, with a record of 83 wins for Utah and 115 for Golden State.

The last time they met was on December 28, 2022, in which Golden State won 112-107 over the Utah Jazz.

8:45 AM23 minutes ago

Absence Report - Warriors

Golden State Warriors arrives with the absence of Gui Santos (A).
8:40 AM28 minutes ago

Absence Report - Jazz

Utah Jazz arrives with the absences of Brice Sensabaugh (A), Kira Lewis Jr (BA) and Ottio Porter Jr. (SF).
8:35 AM33 minutes ago

Golden State Warriors Last Lineup

  • Stephen Curry
  • Andrew Wiggins
  • Klay Thompson
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • Draymond Green
8:30 AM38 minutes ago

Utah Jazz Last Lineup

  • Collin Sexton
  • Kris Dunn
  • John Collins
  • Lauri Markkanen
  • Walker Kessler
8:25 AM43 minutes ago

How is the Golden State Warriors doing?

The outlook for Golden State has not been ideal, however, they have added four consecutive victories and this streak has caused them to move up positions in the Western Conference, registering 25 wins and 25 losses so far, consummating a .500 percentage. 

Their numbers as visitors have improved in the last week, as from having red numbers, they are now one game away from matching their 12 losses away from home.

In their last game, they won in dramatic fashion against the Phoenix Suns with a three-pointer by Stephen Curry in the last seconds of the game.

8:20 AMan hour ago

How is the Utah Jazz doing?

In a season of ups and downs, Utah has not been able to consolidate this season, with a very poor game under the basket, suffering a total of 27 losses and has won 26 times. With this record, they are in the eleventh position with a percentage of .491, one position below the Warriors. 
In their last game they lost to the Suns 129-115 in Phoenix.
8:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Vivint Arena

Formerly known as the Delta Center, the Vivint Arena is a sports arena located in Salt Lake City, Utah in the United States. 
This venue was completed in 1991 and was inaugurated on October 4 of the same year. Initially this site was intended for 20 thousand seats,  
It is said that the stadium receives about 1.8 million guests and more than 100 sporting and entertainment events per year. A stadium that has innovative products and services that make it a smart stadium.

8:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

