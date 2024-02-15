ADVERTISEMENT

When is Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Time: 00:00

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers prediction

The Warriors' form is very favorable, to the point where they stand out as favorites for the match, however, the Clippers have one of the best squads of the season and have achieved some really surprising victories, being one of the franchises in contention for the title this season. That's why, despite being underdogs, our guess for the clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers is that the Clippers will win, breaking the Warriors' four-game winning streak when they face the Clippers at the Chase Center.
Clippers have managed to revive their fans' enthusiasm

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, the Clippers have managed to revive their fans' enthusiasm. Russell Westbrook's entrance from the bench and James Harden's harmony with the team, especially in the pick-and-roll game with forward Ivica Zubac, were crucial contributions to this turnaround.
Warriors are going through a turbulent period

The Warriors are going through a turbulent period, occupying tenth place in the Western Conference, with uncertainty hanging over the performance of Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. This is all the more frustrating given the excellent performance of Stephen Curry, one of the league's leading scorers
Kawhi Leonard

To face the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers will have the important absence of Kawhi Leonard due to adductor problems.
Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors close in on the play-in zone in the Western Conference, occupying tenth place with a record of 26 wins and 25 defeats. Coming off a good start, the team has won its last five games and its most recent victim was the Utah Jazz.

In their 129-107 win over the Jazz, the Warriors shot 48% overall and 45.5% from three-point range. Their most outstanding players were Klay Thompson, with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists, Stephen Curry, who recorded a double-double of 25 points and ten baskets, as well as six rebounds, three steals and a steal, and Andrew Wiggins, with 17 points and two rebounds.

Los Angeles Clippers

On the other side of the court we have the Los Angeles Clippers, who are fighting for the top of the West with their 35 wins and 17 losses. Tyronn Lue's side have won seven of their last ten games. However, they are coming off a defeat in a direct clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the game lost to Minnesota, the score ended 121-100. In that game, the Clippers converted 40.5% of their total shots and 32.1% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Paul George, who had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists, Kawhi Leonard, with 18 points, four rebounds and a pass, and James Harden, who had 17 points, two rebounds, six assists and a steal.

TIME AND PLACE!

Closing out another round of the 2023/24 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers play a Western Conference clash at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The match is scheduled to start on Thursday (15) at 00:00 (Brasília time).

The Golden State Warriors come into the game after beating the Utah Jazz in the last round. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers lost their head-to-head against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their most recent outing. As both teams are going through a similar period, it's more difficult to predict a winner here. However, due to the fact that the game is being played at the Chase Center and Stephen Curry is in a magical phase, as well as the absence of Kawhi Leonard, the final score market predicts a Golden State Warriors victory.

The Warriors are gradually returning to the offensive performance they're known for and, since Draymond Green's return, their defense has clicked into place. However, the Clippers' offensive power is very strong, with three strong threats to Golden State's basket, and this should make for a very tight game in the early hours of the morning. Therefore, our alternative guess is the over market, with the last game of the day having more than 229 points on the scoreboard.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Los Angeles Clippers on one side. On the other side is the Golden State Warriors. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
