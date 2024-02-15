ADVERTISEMENT
When is Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live streaming
Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers prediction
Clippers have managed to revive their fans' enthusiasm
Warriors are going through a turbulent period
Kawhi Leonard
Golden State Warriors
In their 129-107 win over the Jazz, the Warriors shot 48% overall and 45.5% from three-point range. Their most outstanding players were Klay Thompson, with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists, Stephen Curry, who recorded a double-double of 25 points and ten baskets, as well as six rebounds, three steals and a steal, and Andrew Wiggins, with 17 points and two rebounds.
Los Angeles Clippers
In the game lost to Minnesota, the score ended 121-100. In that game, the Clippers converted 40.5% of their total shots and 32.1% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Paul George, who had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists, Kawhi Leonard, with 18 points, four rebounds and a pass, and James Harden, who had 17 points, two rebounds, six assists and a steal.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Golden State Warriors come into the game after beating the Utah Jazz in the last round. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers lost their head-to-head against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their most recent outing. As both teams are going through a similar period, it's more difficult to predict a winner here. However, due to the fact that the game is being played at the Chase Center and Stephen Curry is in a magical phase, as well as the absence of Kawhi Leonard, the final score market predicts a Golden State Warriors victory.
The Warriors are gradually returning to the offensive performance they're known for and, since Draymond Green's return, their defense has clicked into place. However, the Clippers' offensive power is very strong, with three strong threats to Golden State's basket, and this should make for a very tight game in the early hours of the morning. Therefore, our alternative guess is the over market, with the last game of the day having more than 229 points on the scoreboard.
Venue: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Time: 00:00
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil