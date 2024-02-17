ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Rookies vs Sophomores can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Team Paul player
Victor Wembanyama, center. Rookie of San Antonio Spurs, arrives this season to start a change in the NBA, his physique in the coming years will cause a radical change in the league as we know it, the qualities of this player can lead to championships as long as he is well surrounded, in the current season accumulated 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists, he is already considered as the leading candidate for rookie of the year.
Rising Star Stats 🔥#PaniniRisingStars | 8pm CT on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/OASsNg9MAd— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 15, 2024
Detlef Team
Almansa, Bates, Buzelis, Holland, McCloung, Smith, Tshiebwe, Williams.
Jalen Team
Hawkins, Holmgren, Kessler, Lively, Mathurin, Sharpe, Sochan, Williams.
Tamika Team
Banchero, Daniels, Duren, George, Henderson, Ivey, Murray, Williams.
Team Paul
Coulibaly, Jaquez, Miller, Podziemski, Smith, Wallace, Wembanyama.
G-League
The G League is presented in this duel as a way to give the experience to the selected players, the prospect league is being a success and there is no doubt that the great stars of the country will come out even more prepared from this format, having an opportunity like this, they will look to surprise one of the other three teams that will be shown this Friday and from now on their quotation will be higher for the future.
Sophomores
The second year players also have a lot to say on the court, as they are already positioned as players who have had important minutes in the NBA, this debut season served to put them on the map, with a more important task within their teams, they can still continue to learn a lot, the task of these players now is to continue demonstrating a great level to be able to stay or reach a very important team that seeks to fight for the title with high possibilities, these players are the ones we will probably see moving next season, but only their level will take them to the ideal team, the Rookies this season look very competitive and combining with them will certainly create a high voltage team.
Rookies
The NBA knows how to distinguish all its stars in the NBA, no doubt it is known that competition is the maximum and that every player must perform the best and improve season to season, the Rookies, always have in mind to highlight, whatever the team in which they are their goal is always to be the best and win titles, for this duel of the NBA All Star Weekend (Rising Stars), great players who come to put their stamp on the league are combined, The chosen ones for this duel come from teams that are used to form great stars, this makes us think that the Rookies will not lack talent, the rookies are practically ready to dominate their conferences, but they always have to go through their adaptation season and that is when their determination shows, on this side they are ready for the challenge of the weekend.
The duel of the future
The most entertaining weekend of the NBA has arrived and as usual it brings us entertainment on the court, this Friday will be played the Rising Stars, this confrontation will put on the court the stars of the future that in a few more years will be raising their hands to be one of the best in the league, measuring them in this week where the eyes of the world are set on the event, will be very interesting for fans.
