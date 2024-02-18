The highly anticipated NBA All-Star 2024 game will be played on Sunday 18th February in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The matchup will see a team of the best players from the Western Conference battle a team formed of the stars from the Eastern Conference.

This will be the 73rd edition of the All-Stars game since it was introduced in 1951.

The game follows various entertaining contests that take place across the weekend, including a Three-Point contest, a Slam Dunk Contest, and a Rising Stars Game.

Where can I watch the game?

You can watch the game via NBA League Pass.

Alternatively, you can also watch the match on either, TNT, TBS, or truTV.

What time is the game?

The game will start 8pm Eastern Time, 7pm Central Standard Time, 6pm Mountain Standard Time, and 5pm Pacific Standard Time.

The Western Conference Team:

The team will be coached by Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and the rest of his staff. Finch's Timberwolves currently sit top of the conference following a very strong season so far.

Of course, LA Lakers' forward and all-time NBA point scorer LeBron James has been selected to captain the side. One of the best to grace the sport, some may argue that he is the best ever, will make his 20th appearance in an all-star game.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

He will be joined by fellow veteran star forward Kevin Durant.

The 35-year-old currently sits in 5th place in the NBA's stats table for the highest average of points scored per game.

The former All-Star captain has averaged 28.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.7 APG.

Finch has chosen the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic as the forward-guard.

The 24-year-old is having an incredible season as he currently tops the NBA this season with an average of 34.2 points per game.

That is 3.1 points per game more than second-placed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Expectedly, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander has earned himself a starting spot following an impressive campaign where is he averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Denver Nuggets' centre Nikola Jokic sealed his spot as the centre for the Western Conference's team.

Reserves:

Guard- Devin Booker- Phoenix Suns

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 17: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a 3-point basket during the Stephen vs Sabrina 3-point Challenge as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Guard- Steph Curry- Golden State Warriors

Forward-center- Anthony Davies- LA Lakers

Guard- Anthony Edwards- Minnesota Timberwolves

Forward- Paul George- LA Clippers

Forward- Kawhi Leonard- LA Clippers

Center-forward- Karl-Anthony-Towns- Minnesota Timberwolves

The Eastern Conference Team:

Milwaukee Bucks head coach "Doc" Rivers and his staff will take the reins of the Eastern Conference side.

The former 76ers head coach has endured a tough start in charge of the Bucks as they are currently 3-7 under his lead.

Rivers selected Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to captain the team.

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 15: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 15, 2024 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

So far this season, the 29-year-old has averaged 30.8 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 11.2 RPG.

This will be the third time in five years that both Antetokounmpo and James have captained the All-Star teams.

Miami Heat's center-forward Bam Adebayo made the starting lineup as he replaced the injured Philadelphia 76ers center-forward Joel Embiid.

Indiana Pacers Guard Tyrese Haliburton has been selected to start.

The twelfth pick of the 2020 draft has averaged a significant 11.7 assists Per Game.

To accompany him, Rivers also selected Milwaukee Buck Damian Lillard to play guard.

This term, Lillard has tallied a mean of 24.6 PPG, 6.7 APG, and 4.1 RPG.

The 33-year-old will bring a great wealth of experience to this Eastern Conference team.

The Final piece to this starting line-up is Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum.

The 25-year-old has racked up an average of 27.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 4.8 APG.

Reserves:

Forward- Paolo Banchero- Orlando Magic

Forward-guard- Scottie Barnes- Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 10: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on February 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Guard-forward- Jaylen Brown- Boston Celtics

Guard- Jalen Brunson- New York Knicks

Guard- Tyrese Maxey- Philadelphia 76ers

Guard- Donovan Mitchell- Cleveland Cavaliers

Guard- Trae Young- Atlanta Hawks

Previous All-Star editions:

2023: Team Giannis 183-175 Team LeBron - MVP: Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

2022: Team LeBron 163-160 Team Durant - MVP: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

2021: Team LeBron 170-150 Team Durant - MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

2020: Team LeBron 157-155 Team Giannis - MVP: Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

2019: Team LeBron 178-164 Team Giannis - MVP: Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)