The NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 was held in the city of Indiana and Mexico had 3 representatives in the different activities around the league's floors. On one hand there was Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Mexican forward was part of the duels of the Rising Star Challenge and the NBA Dunk Contest, on the other hand, the Captains of Mexico City had two selected in different events, Capitans guard Ethan Thompson was selected to the NBA G-League All-Star Game, while Joao Maozinha Pereira was part of the NBA G-League dunk contest.

Joao Maozinha Pereira

The Brazilian center from the Capitanes CDMX was selected to be part of the NBA G-League dunk contest where he was left out of the grand final but finishing in a great third place with great dunks in the event. Maozinha has had a great season with the Capitanes, averaging 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, being an important part of the capital's defense. His performances have led him to be considered by the Brazilian team for the next FIBA window.

Photo: Capitanes CDMX

Ethan Thompson

On the other hand, the Capitanes' American guard is having a great NBA G-League season, averaging 22.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, being the Mexico City team's top scorer. These performances led him to be named among the 24 best players in the NBA G-League and being part of the All-Star Game where he won the title with his team being an important part of the starting five.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Finally, Jaime Jaquez Jr. was the Mexican representative who attracted the most attention throughout the NBA All-Star Game weekend by being part of the Rising Star Challenge and the Slam Dunk Contest. The activity of the Mexican from the Miami Heat began his participation on Friday in the Rising Star Challenge as part of Paul Gasol's team, in this event, his team fell in the semifinals and with a good participation of "Triple J" in almost 10 minutes of play , he got 6 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists.

But the most anticipated event for Mexican fans was seeing Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the dunk contest. In this, the Mexican had a couple of very good dunks, the first jumping over Shaquille O'Neal and his second play was a 360 ° called the “Legacy” by scoring the basket, despite this, Jaquez did not manage to advance to the grand final despite the displeasure of the fans present at the Lucas Oil Stadium who booed the judges on different occasions.

🇲🇽 Horacio Llamas

🇲🇽 Eduardo Nájera

🇲🇽 Gustavo Ayón

🇲🇽 Jorge Gutiérrez

🇲🇽 Juan Toscano

🇲🇽 Jaime Jaquez Jr.



El LEGADO de México en la #NBA continúa 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HymQpzxZHv — NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) February 18, 2024

Once again, Mexico was present among the NBA All-Star Weekend activity, with 2022 being the last occasion when Juan Toscano-Anderson participated in the dunk contest. The different representatives of Mexico were important on different occasions and make the NBA feel closer to our country day by day.

