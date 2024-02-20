Those from Sacramento receive the Spurs at the Golden 1 Center in search of continuing to add victories and take advantage of the good moment to climb positions to get into the Top 5 of the Western Conference. The Kings arrive after having a rebuilding project several years ago and beginning to show results with a base of young players who want to show improvements day by day and who have improved year after year. On the other hand, the Spurs arrive at a bad time and are looking to find a better rhythm by placing themselves in last place in their conference with a streak of 6 consecutive losses and with a young project that is expected to grow to be a great team in the future. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans as it is a duel between two league teams with opposite realities, while the Kings are in the fight to get into the Top 5 of the conference. The Spurs are at the bottom of the table and continue to develop young talent to seek a better future. This game features several young stars such as Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and more. San Antonio arrives with a record of 11 wins and 44 losses, which keeps them as one of the worst teams in the championship, on the other hand the Kings are in eighth place in the Western Conference with a record of 31 wins and 24 losses.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Domantas Sabonis for the Kings and Victor Wembanyama for the Spurs.

Domantas Sabonis, the Sacramento power forward, is one of the Kings' great figures. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The Kings star will begin his second full season with Sacramento and will continue looking for the team to be a protagonist in the NBA and fight for a title. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the Kings' renewed roster and add his play to that of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter so that Sacramento is in the playoffs in consecutive years. The Lithuanian will seek to continue being the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other important figures in this game are De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter for the Kings, as well as Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson for San Antonio.

This will be the second time that both teams meet this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely between two projects that chose to rebuild years ago, Sacramento has shown improvement for years with a more experienced project, while San Antonio is just beginning this process.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Golden 1 Center located in the city of Sacramento, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 17,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.

The duel between Kings and Spurs will take place on Thursday, February 22 with the following times in different countries:

21 hours in Mexico

22 hours in the United States (ET)

22 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

23 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

00 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

04 hours in Spain

The Kings are the big favorite as they have a better moment within the squad, compared to the San Antonio squad, however, the Spurs arrive showing improvements and will want to add a victory at home, which can be important and they will want to achieve this to improve in the competition and get out of the bottom of the table.

