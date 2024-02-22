A lot of factors need to sync together to form an NBA championship-winning team, let alone build one of the best teams in NBA history.

Dynamics, quality, and depth are just one of the many catalysts in a successful franchise.

Here are five of the best ever teams to grace a basketball court in the NBA.

This was the year that marked history for the Milwaukee Bucks in their third year of existence.

The year they secured the first of two NBA Championships they've ever won.

This was the year that center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar showcased himself as one of the best players to grace the NBA.

Abdul-Jabbar, had a fantastic supporting cast surrounding him, which allowed him to demonstrate his talents and brilliant performances at both ends of the court.

This was the campaign in which he won his first of SIX NBA Most Valuable Player awards.

This was the season that sprung the center's career into life, which led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

That season Abdul-Jabbar recorded a remarkable average of 31.7 points, 16 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

The team's glory was influenced heavily by featuring him, one of the best players in NBA history.

Their success showcased the importance and the huge impact that having a very talented figurehead in the team can have on the performance of the franchise.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17, 1970: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Alexander Memorial Coliseum in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by James Drake/Getty Images)

The 1985-86 Boston Celtics are one of the best teams to grace the NBA as they have inspired generations of teams and players with their style of play and the characteristics of their team.

Their very high basketball IQ, consistent passing, and strong defensive work have influenced many.

Again, in common with the other teams in this list, their roster of players was stacked with immense quality, including three Hall of Fame players.

Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish all flourished with the Celtics and inevitably helped them to grasp their 16th NBA title.

The team boasted attacking firepower, a dominating defence and some quality depth options, which gave them the freedom to rotate players when required.

However, that season, it was Bird who flew above everyone else.

The small forward notched an average of 25.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists that term, which contributed a lot towards his team's success.

Furthermore, they also had the late and legendary K.C. Jones in charge of the team.

Jones has never suffered a losing season as the head coach and over a lengthy career, he collated many championship titles.

BOSTON, MA - CIRCA 1985: Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game circa 1985 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Bird played for the Celtics from 1979-92. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

3.1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers

This LA Lakers team will always be known as one of the best, if not the best all-round NBA team/s ever built.

Head Coach Bill Sharman was at the reins of the team and under his guidance, they set the highest win record (at the time) with 69 wins that season.

The main reason why the team clicked and functioned so well together was because everyone performed a vital role, which was crucial to controlling play all over the court.

Despite being well-known for his attacking lethality on the court, the late Wilt Chamberlain also played a huge role in defence.

Chamberlain used his basketball intelligence, height, and speed to rebound and block a lot of shots.

This was u huge catalyst for team success as it complimented the scoring prowess of fellow teammates and Hall of Famers Jerry West and Gail Goodrich.

In this side's case, their huge success that season was a bundle of fantastic coaching and fantastic all-round play.

(Original Caption) Fingertips New York: Wilt Chamberlain (#13) of the Los Angeles Lakers and Willis Reed (#19) of the New York Knickerbockers go after a rebound during game at Madison Square Garden here Feb. 18th. Chamberlain scored 31 points to lead the Lakers to a 113-109 victory over the Knicks and crack the Knicks' 11-game winning streak.

2. The Golden State Warriors 2016-17

Like the previously mentioned Chicago Bulls, this team was filled with many superstars, including, one of the best three-point shooters of all time, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant.

The Arrival of Durant that season dubbed the Warriors the "superteam" for that season, due to the immense talent in their roster, this made them the team to beat for that campaign.

This brought high expectations upon the team and a lot of demands from NBA fans.

However, they managed this very well, especially with the quality and experience they possessed as a team.

The mix of huge personalities and egos could have destroyed the team cohesion, meaning that they had to stay focused on playing as a unit rather than talented individuals.

Now this team didn't find themselves in first place on this list as their regular season record was eclipsed by their team from the previous season.

The 2015-16 team hold the highest record for NBA regular season wins with a whopping 73 wins.

They also hold the record for the most wins on the road with 34 victories.

However, the 2016-17 side sealed their spot rather than their counterparts due to their remarkable post-season campaign.

The most successful post-season in NBA history.

They swept aside the Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz, and the San Antonio Spurs with a breathtaking record of 12-0.

After that, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, who featured LeBron James, with four wins to one defeat (4-1).

1. The Chicago Bulls 1995-96

Arguably the best team to step foot on a basketball court would be the iconic 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

They obliterated their competition that year with an extraordinary record of 72-10.

This helped them to etch their name into the NBA history books as they became the first team to win 70 games in a season.

Moreover, they won a staggering 33 games in the campaign, the second-highest in NBA history.

The quality of the roster was unimaginable, as the team was led by three NBA Hall of Famers, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

Not only did this abundance of talent put up performances and achieve results on the court, but they also gained worldwide coverage for the franchise and the NBA.

The presence of the stars within the team, mixed with the flair they played with, caused many people to be obsessed with the franchise and the spot.

Jordan's name was on the tip of everyone's tongue after his break from the sport to play baseball.

However, he replied in superstar fashion as he recorded an average of 30.1 points per game.

He is now considered by many as one of the best NBA players of all time.

The quality performances and constant celebrity coverage they received were key ingredients for them arguably being the best team to grace the NBA.