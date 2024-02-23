ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cavs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, player to watch!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs get there?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Magic absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Paolo Banchero, player to follow!
The power forward from Orlando is the young figure of the Magic and he will begin his second season in the NBA with great spotlights as he was the winner of last season's rookie of the year award. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader and best scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine on his way in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony will be vital to generating victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the campaign.
How does Magic arrive?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #6 pick in the NBA Draft, with this one, those from Orlando brought Anthony Black from the University of Arkansas. Likewise, the big news of the season was the victory of Paolo Banchero by becoming the rookie of the year. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of Template. One of the most contested positions will be the team's center with Mo Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. looking to be the team's starter. Those from Orlando continue their search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero and Franz Wagner will become one of their top figures. Orlando's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Where is the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Utah will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7 p.m.