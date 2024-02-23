ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

After the All-Star Weekend, the NBA resumes its activities and one of the most outstanding games between two star-studded teams in great shape, with six wins in their last seven games, in addition to the fact that they need a victory because they are 10th and ninth in the Western Conference, respectively.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live in TV channel in USA

 

USA Date: [22, February, 2024]

USA Time: 10:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [TNT]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA League Pass, Star+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Key of player - Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, the Warriors' best player, has been fundamental for the team to obtain better results in its last games, even though his numbers have not been as outstanding as in other occasions, the 35-year-old star in his last game scored 16 points and gave 10 assists, in the victory over the Jazz 140-137.

On average, he has a record of 12 three-point attempts per game, which represents 28.4% of his team's shots from the arc. 

In his most recent game against the Lakers, Steph scored 46 points, 3 rebounds, three assists and made 9 three-pointers.

Key of player - Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis posted 37 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 138-122 win over the Jazz. 

For the season, he has scored 18.2% of the Lakers' field goal attempts, averaging 17.2 per game. 

In Davis' last game against Golden State, he had 29 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Golden State Warriors Last Lineup

  • Stephen Curry
  • Brandon Podziemski
  • Andrew Wiggins
  • Jonathan Kuminga
  • Draymond Green
Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup

  • Anthony Davis
  • Taurean Prince
  • D’Angelo Russell
  • Austin Reaves
  • Rui Hachimura 
How is the Golden State Warriors doing?

Golden State comes with a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss in its last 5 games, averaging 127.5 points per game. 

The Californians will be looking for continuity to their good pace, although their next game does not look easy, since the team from Los Angeles accumulates a streak of three consecutive victories. 

For now, the Warriors are in tenth place in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 27 wins and 26 losses, in which they have accumulated 14 wins and the same number of home losses.

How is the Los Angeles Lakers doing?

The Lakers have a winning streak of 4 wins and 1 loss in their last five games, averaging 126.4 points per game. In their last game, they beat the Utah Jazz 122-138, for their third consecutive victory. 

They currently occupy 9th place in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 30 wins and 26 losses. In the record playing away from home they accumulate 11 wins and 17 losses, something that could benefit the rival in their next game.

The match will be played at theChase Center

The fabulous Golden State Warriors arena is a hit for basketball fans. Opened in September 2019, it is located in the city of San Francisco, California, has a capacity of 18,604 spectators. 

The experience for fans is unique at the Chase Center, as it features the largest scoreboard and video screen in the entire NBA. 

This pavilion is divided into four floors, its configuration is designed for theater use. It is also adjacent to the waterfront and overlooks the interior of the bay. 

Although the Warriors are the stars of this venue, the stadium also hosts some basketball games where the University of San Francisco Dons have also played their games. 

In addition, it is also a site where concerts and entertainment events are presented, making it a place to enjoy both national and international artists.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

