Follow here Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [22, February, 2024]
USA Time: 10:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [TNT]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA League Pass, Star+]
Key of player - Golden State Warriors
On average, he has a record of 12 three-point attempts per game, which represents 28.4% of his team's shots from the arc.
In his most recent game against the Lakers, Steph scored 46 points, 3 rebounds, three assists and made 9 three-pointers.
Key of player - Los Angeles Lakers
For the season, he has scored 18.2% of the Lakers' field goal attempts, averaging 17.2 per game.
In Davis' last game against Golden State, he had 29 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.
Golden State Warriors Last Lineup
- Stephen Curry
- Brandon Podziemski
- Andrew Wiggins
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Draymond Green
Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup
- Anthony Davis
- Taurean Prince
- D’Angelo Russell
- Austin Reaves
- Rui Hachimura
How is the Golden State Warriors doing?
The Californians will be looking for continuity to their good pace, although their next game does not look easy, since the team from Los Angeles accumulates a streak of three consecutive victories.
For now, the Warriors are in tenth place in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 27 wins and 26 losses, in which they have accumulated 14 wins and the same number of home losses.
How is the Los Angeles Lakers doing?
They currently occupy 9th place in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 30 wins and 26 losses. In the record playing away from home they accumulate 11 wins and 17 losses, something that could benefit the rival in their next game.
The match will be played at theChase Center
The experience for fans is unique at the Chase Center, as it features the largest scoreboard and video screen in the entire NBA.
This pavilion is divided into four floors, its configuration is designed for theater use. It is also adjacent to the waterfront and overlooks the interior of the bay.
Although the Warriors are the stars of this venue, the stadium also hosts some basketball games where the University of San Francisco Dons have also played their games.
In addition, it is also a site where concerts and entertainment events are presented, making it a place to enjoy both national and international artists.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Live Updates!
After the All-Star Weekend, the NBA resumes its activities and one of the most outstanding games between two star-studded teams in great shape, with six wins in their last seven games, in addition to the fact that they need a victory because they are 10th and ninth in the Western Conference, respectively.
Do not miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.