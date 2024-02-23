ADVERTISEMENT
Mavericks starting five
This is how the home team comes out:
Suns starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starters in Dallas ☄️ pic.twitter.com/VuqTKf2rcz— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 23, 2024
Mavericks improves
Dallas Mavericks has better numbers in this part of the season than two years ago, the team reached the Western Conference Finals and this time they are looking to do something similar, but this time if they reach the Finals, the team looks confident that they can have a better closing of the season.
The stars are connected
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant average 55.7 points per game when they are on the court, both stars played in the All-Star Game and return to win at home against Mavericks, both in great form, it will be difficult to beat them.
Mavericks is at home
Thus came the home team:
Missed that concrete runway 🚶♂️ @tissot // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/R675LDbzWB— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 22, 2024
With a complicated schedule
Phoenix Suns are in fifth place in the West, with just one game behind today's opponent, the team will have to go out 15 times in the remaining 27 games, it certainly seems a complicated task.
The danger of Suns
Phoenix Suns is having a good season and is close to the top spots, this team has a 49.9 percent shooting percentage, being the third best team in the NBA.
Doncic is back
Luka Doncic has already been presented with Mavericks after his participation in the All-Star Game, the Mavericks star said he was happy to return from his vacation, no doubt a better version of the team and his participation is expected.
We continue
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luka Doncic, point guard. Currently, one of the best players in the NBA with only 24 years old, his arrival to the NBA has been one of the great successes of the Mavericks, this because internationally the team became popular with the arrival of the Slovenian, the player averages 34.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists, the player is essential for Mavericks and when he is on the court, the victory is more likely.
Watch out for this Suns player
Kevin Durant, power forward. Durant's quality cannot be questioned, although his performance with other teams in his career has been low, the controversies are behind him and now he is focused on what he does best, Durant's numbers are: 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, having him available will always be dangerous for the opponent and a big plus for his teammates.
Smoother operators 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/qxlmW03iqq— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 19, 2024
Mavericks All-Star Team
Williams, Jones, Lively, Irving, Doncic.
Suns All-Star Team
Durant, Okogie, Nurkic, Allen, Booker.
Face to face
Suns and Mavericks are playing a three-game series in the regular season, the first ended in a 128-114 victory for Dallas, for the second duel Phoenix with a resounding 132-109 took the victory, this third duel will define the winner of the series and above all it is an important game, as they are playing for the place in the West.
Mavericks has potential
Dallas Mavericks is one of those teams that in an unexpected season can be very competitive and in another not exceed expectations, this team with a great roster could not qualify for the Playoffs last season, certainly a blow to the players and fans, this season would start with a single goal of returning to the Playoffs, the stars that the team has would be enough to think that this team can not only reach the Playoffs, For the current season Mavericks started the season well and has had ups and downs, currently the team is ranked seventh in the West with a record of 32-23, in the following duels will be crucial to get the victory, because now they have the opportunity to reach the fifth place, otherwise it could drop to ninth or tenth, if something distinguishes this conference is that the fight to qualify is intense.
Phoenix Suns on the prowl
Phoenix Suns has clear that its main goal is to lift the NBA championship title, to achieve that they have to work hard for several seasons and this team has done it, being in the Playoffs constantly, gives players that competitive experience that only gives you to reach these instances, for this season, the team has a variety of important players that can be fundamental to fight for the title, currently Suns has had a good season without being perfect, but this team has managed to stay among the first places and has not worked to get the title, currently is located in the fifth position with a record of 32-22, the West is always a very close fight for the positions and this time the team is not saved, a loss can cost them dearly.
Duel for position
The Western Conference in the NBA is once again closing to leave the end of the season with a lot of intensity, in recent seasons this has become common and a team can close with a streak to reach a better level, even better than the leaders, the duel between Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, will be a game of great intensity with both looking to maintain their streaks.
Welcome
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 PM ET.