Stay tuned to follow USA vs Cuba live on TV
How to watch USA vs Cuba live?
If you want to watch the USA vs Cuba live on TV your option is DirecTV.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: DGO and Courtside 1891.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the USA vs Cuba FIBA Americup playoff game?
Argentina: 9:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Brazil: 9:10 PM on Courtside 1891
Chile: 9:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Spain: 2:10 AM on Courtside 1891 (February 23)
Mexico: 6:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Peru: 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Qualifying groups
1. ARGENTINA
2. VENEZUELA
3. COLOMBIA
4. CHILE
Group B:
1. BRAZIL
2. URUGUAY
3. PANAMA
4. PARAGUAY
Group C:
1. CANADA
2. DOMINICANA
3. MEXICO
4. NICARAGUA
Group D:
1. UNITED STATES
2. PUERTO RICO
3. BAHAMAS
4. CUBA
Squad Team- Cuba
Reynaldo Garcia, Tito Casero, Jasiel Rivero, Joan Gutierrez, Yoel Cubilla, Sergio Machado, Michel Espinosa and Marlon Diaz.
Squad Team- USA
Elfryd Payton JR, Gerald Hannans, Jordan Bell, Deonte Burton, Jahmius Ramsey, Jeff Dowtin, Matt Hurt, William Davis, Justin Wright-Foreman, Stanley Johnson, Ragquan Gray and Jayce Johnson.
How do the qualifiers work?
From groups A, B and D, the top three teams will qualify. While only two teams qualify from group C, to form the group of 12 teams.
The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers will be played in February 2024, November 2024 and February 2025.
The teams facing each other in this match belong to Group D along with Bahamas and Puerto Rico. 12 teams will qualify for the event.
The game will be played at the Silver Spurs Arena.
What is the American Cup?
The qualifiers are the prelude to the big tournament to be held in 2025, in Managua (Nicaragua). The last champion, Argentina, will try to defend its crown, having as possible rivals the United States (top winners of the event), Canada and Brazil.
In a second level, nations such as Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela could be placed.