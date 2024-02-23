ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:10 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow USA vs Cuba live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the United States vs Cuba live, as well as the latest information from the Silver Spurs Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and the latest match information from the Silver Spurs Arena.
7:05 AMan hour ago

How to watch USA vs Cuba live?

The USA vs Cuba game will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch the USA vs Cuba live on TV your option is DirecTV.

If you want to watch directly on streaming: DGO and Courtside 1891.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

7:00 AMan hour ago

What time is the USA vs Cuba FIBA Americup playoff game?

This is the kickoff time for the United States vs Cuba game on February 22, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Brazil: 9:10 PM on Courtside 1891
Chile: 9:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Spain: 2:10 AM on Courtside 1891 (February 23)
Mexico: 6:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 8:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Peru: 7:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:10 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891

6:55 AMan hour ago

Qualifying groups

Group A:
1. ARGENTINA
2. VENEZUELA
3. COLOMBIA
4. CHILE

Group B:
1. BRAZIL
2. URUGUAY
3. PANAMA
4. PARAGUAY

Group C:
1. CANADA
2. DOMINICANA
3. MEXICO
4. NICARAGUA

Group D:
1. UNITED STATES
2. PUERTO RICO
3. BAHAMAS
4. CUBA

6:50 AMan hour ago

Squad Team- Cuba

The Cuba team will be made up of the following players: 

Reynaldo Garcia, Tito Casero, Jasiel Rivero, Joan Gutierrez, Yoel Cubilla, Sergio Machado, Michel Espinosa and Marlon Diaz.

6:45 AMan hour ago

Squad Team- USA

The U.S. team will be comprised of the following players: 

Elfryd Payton JR, Gerald Hannans, Jordan Bell, Deonte Burton, Jahmius Ramsey, Jeff Dowtin, Matt Hurt, William Davis, Justin Wright-Foreman, Stanley Johnson, Ragquan Gray and Jayce Johnson.

6:40 AMan hour ago

How do the qualifiers work?

Twelve teams qualify for the final event, Nicaragua as host country automatically qualifies. 

From groups A, B and D, the top three teams will qualify. While only two teams qualify from group C, to form the group of 12 teams. 

The FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers will be played in February 2024, November 2024 and February 2025. 

The teams facing each other in this match belong to Group D along with Bahamas and Puerto Rico. 12 teams will qualify for the event.

6:35 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Silver Spurs Arena.

The match between the United States and Cuba will be played at the Silver Spurs Arena, located in Kissimmee, Florida. It was built in 2003, although it is a building used for rodeo practice, this time it will serve as home for this match.
Photo: ohpark.com
Photo: ohpark.com
6:30 AMan hour ago

What is the American Cup?

Formerly known as the FIBA Americas Championship or Tournament of the Americas, the tournament brings together the best basketball teams in the region, including South America, Central America and North America. 

The qualifiers are the prelude to the big tournament to be held in 2025, in Managua (Nicaragua). The last champion, Argentina, will try to defend its crown, having as possible rivals the United States (top winners of the event), Canada and Brazil. 

In a second level, nations such as Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela could be placed.

6:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Hello everyone, welcome to the broadcast of the match between the United States and Cuba for the qualifiers for the American Cup 2025, this commitment is part of the first day of the event, everything that happens here we will tell you in VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Mario Meza May
Mario Meza May
Abogado y escritor. Editor y Redactor de Vavel Colombia. Panelista en @CriteriumDep
10$
25$
50$
Custom