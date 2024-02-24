ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Lakers vs Spurs Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lakers vs Spurs match.
What time is Lakers vs Spurs match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lakers vs Spurs of 23th Fabruary in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 23, 2024
|
23:30 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
February 24, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 23, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Brazil
|
February 24, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Chile
|
February 24, 2024
|
00:30
|
|
Colombia
|
February 23, 2024
|
22:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 23,2024
|
22:30
|
|
Spain
|
February 24, 2024
|
5:30
|
|
Mexico
|
February 23, 2024
|
21:30
|
|
Peru
|
February 24, 2024
|
22:30
|
Keep an eye on this Lakers player:
LeBron James was selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is known for his versatility and ability to make an impact in all areas of the game. He can score, assist and rebound at an exceptional level. His size, physical strength and agility have made him a unique player in basketball history. LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on and off the court has left a lasting mark on the sport.
Watch out for this Spurs player:
Victor Wembanyama is a young French basketball player who has generated a lot of attention and buzz in the sports world. Born on January 4, 2004 in Levallois-Perret, France, Wembanyama stands out for his impressive stature, athletic skills and versatility on the court. Standing around 2.20 meters (7 feet 3 inches) tall at a young age, Wembanyama excels on both offense and defense. He has an exceptional ability to block shots, thanks to his wingspan and timing, and also possesses scoring skills in the low post and from the perimeter. Despite his youth, Wembanyama has been compared to legendary players such as Rudy Gobert and Kristaps Porziņģis due to his style of play and potential. He has represented France in youth competitions and has been the subject of interest from top NBA teams and scouts.
About the Arena
Crypto.com Arena is a versatile complex located in Los Angeles, California (USA), recognized as one of the most contemporary and luxurious venues worldwide, located on Figueroa Avenue. It is known for being the home of two NBA teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as for hosting the prestigious annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Financing for the stadium, which totaled $375 million, was entirely private. Until 2021, the arena's name was tied to one of its sponsors, Staples Inc, a retail chain with more than 2,000 stores worldwide. Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, has a versatile capacity for live events. It can accommodate 20,000 spectators during concerts, 18,997 for basketball games, and 18,118 for ice hockey and indoor soccer events. Notably, approximately two-thirds of the seating is on the lower level, providing an up-close experience for the event.
In addition to being home to NBA teams and music events, Crypto.com Arena has hosted WWE events, including WrestleMania 21 and editions of Summerslam from 2009 to 2014. Its versatility and amenities make it a standout venue for a variety of events and entertainment.
They are going very bad, but very bad
The Spurs will look to beat the Lakers at Crypto Arena in a matchup loaded with determination. Despite being last place in the NBA Standing, the San Antonio team will spare no effort to challenge the Lakers. With a mix of youth and experience, they will be looking to surprise their rivals and make up ground in the season. Crypto Arena will be the stage where the Spurs will try to change their fortunes and prove their worth against one of the league's top teams. With a fighting mentality and an unwavering team spirit, they will look to leave an indelible mark on the court, defying the odds and chasing victory with determination.
They have not discovered their full potential
The Lakers continue to struggle to reach their peak performance this season. Despite a promising start with some victories and the conquest of the trophy in the NBA-In Season Tournament, the team was expected to maintain their momentum towards the top, given their outstanding performance both individually and collectively. However, the excitement of the championship proved to be short-lived, as the Los Angeles team has experienced a string of consecutive losses that have significantly affected the morale of the group. They currently sit in the middle of the table in the NBA's Western Conference and face the challenge of improving their position by picking up wins to return to the top of the standings. They also come into this game at a considerable disadvantage according to the stats, as so far, only their winning record puts the Lakers above the Warriors.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the campaign if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Spurs vs Lakers match will be played at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 NBA Match: Spurs vs Lakers!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.