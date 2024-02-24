ADVERTISEMENT
JB Bickerstaff!
JB Bickerstaff also spoke before the game, praising Darius Garland: "You just have to be yourself and play basketball like he's capable of. He knows where his strengths are. He's elite when he feels comfortable, plays within himself and plays his game. It's been difficult for him to come and go, and there was a time when there was a lot of instability and the changes we were making. His message is the same as everyone else's: "Be the most aggressive and confident version of yourself". Again, we've all seen what happens when he's like that. Whatever he needs to feel more comfortable, it's up to me to help him. We just want him to play with confidence, be selfless and compete to the end. Well, I want them to play with a lot of confidence, right? And I want them to make the right moves. And if you're being pressured inside the three-point line quite aggressively, then you have to seize the opportunity and make the next right play. I don't really have a comment on that. I know exactly what my mentality is, Daryl's, Elton (Brand), Joel (Embiid), Tyrese (Maxey), Kyle Lowry and our guys - that's his opinion. No problem. I know we're here every day working to win a title".
Nick Nurse!
Nick Nurse, head coach of the 76ers, spoke about the team's performance in recent games: "I think that certainly limits you for the time being. You have to keep a very small package. You can't overwhelm them with trying to learn things or they'll get bogged down with it, but in general I think we've improved our shooting and our ball handling, which I thought was a concern. There are some line-ups that look very good in terms of pitching when you put them all together. We'll just have to see. I think there are so many new guys that we have to see how it unfolds a little bit, but I think the basis of how we play will show itself here in the next two or three weeks."
Injury Report: 76ers
On the other side, the 76ers will be without De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington and Joel Embiid due to injury.
Injury Report: Cavs
The Cavaliers will be without the injured Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome for the match.
Eastern Conference: 76ers
The 76ers are in fifth place with 32 wins and 22 losses, above the Pacers, who have 31 wins and 25 losses, the Heat and Magic, who have 30 wins and 25 losses, the Bulls, with 26 wins and 29 losses, the Hawks, with 24 wins and 31 losses, and the Nets, who have 21 wins and 33 losses.
Eastern Conference: Cavs
The Cavaliers are in second place in the Eastern Conference, with 36 wins and 17 losses, below the Celtics, who have 43 wins and 12 losses, and above the Bucks, who have 35 wins and 21 losses, and the Knicks, with 33 wins and 22 losses.
Last Matches: Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the match with four wins and one loss in their last games. They beat the Wizards 114-106 on seven February. On Thursday 8 February, they beat the Nets 118-95. On Saturday (10), they beat the Raptors 119-95. On Monday (12), by 123-121, the defeat came against the 76ers. And on Wednesday (14), by 108-105, they beat the Bulls.
Last Matches: 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers come into the match with two wins and three defeats in their last games. On seven February, by 127-104, they lost to the Warriors. On Friday (9), by 127-121, the defeat came against the Hawks. On Saturday (10), 119-113, the win came against the Wizards. On Monday (12), the win came against the Cavaliers. And on Wednesday (14), by 109-104, the defeat came against the Heat.
