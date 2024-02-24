ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
NBA!
HORNET NUMBERS!
The Charlotte Hornets are struggling in several NBA statistics this season. In points per game, they rank 28th in points per game. place, with an average of 109 points. In rebound statistics, they rank 27th in terms of rebounding statistics. place, with an average of 41.1 rebounds per game. In terms of shooting percentage from the field, they are 26th overall. place, with 46.1%. In the percentage of free throws converted, they rank 11th in the rankings. place, with 78.8%. They demonstrate an intermediate rating in three-point shooting, ranking 17th in three-point shooting. place, with a percentage of 36.2%. In assists per game, they are in 24th place. place, with an average of 24.9 assists. However, it maintains a reasonable turnover average, ranking 19th in the world. place, with 13 per game. In relation to the assistance/turnover ratio, they are in 22nd place. place, with an average of 1.9. Defensively, they have an average performance in blocks per game, ranking 20th in the rankings. place, with an average of 4.7, and steals, ranking 27th in the rankings. place, with 6.5 per game.
HORNETS LEADERS!
This season, the Charlotte Hornets' points leaders are LaMelo Ball, with an average of 23.9 points per game, closely followed by Terry Rozier, with 23.2, and Miles Bridges, with 21.5. In total rebounds, Mark Williams leads with 9.7, followed by Nick Richards, with 7.9, and Grant Williams, with 7.3. LaMelo Ball also leads in assists, averaging 8.0 per game, followed by Tre Mann and Terry Rozier. In steals statistics, LaMelo Ball continues to lead, with an impressive average of 1.8 per game, followed by Tre Mann and Miles Bridges. Nick Richards leads in blocks, with 1.3 per game, while Mark Williams is just behind. In terms of field goal percentage, Nick Richards leads with 69.2%, followed by Mark Williams and Seth Curry. These numbers highlight the individual performance of the Charlotte Hornets' key players throughout the season.
WARRIORS NUMBERS!
The Golden State Warriors show solid performance in several NBA statistics. In points per game, they rank 4th in points per game. place, with an average of 120 points. In rebound statistics, they rank 2nd in terms of rebounding statistics. place, with an average of 46.6 rebounds per game. In terms of shooting percentage from the field, they are 16th in the rankings. place, with 47.4%. In the percentage of free throws converted, they rank 12th in the rankings. place, with 78.7%. Demonstrating their ability to shoot three points, they are ranked 4th in the rankings. place, with a percentage of 38.1%. In assists per game, they are in 3rd place. place, with an average of 29 assists. However, they face challenges in protecting the ball, occupying 23rd place. place in turnovers per game, with an average of 13.8. In relation to the assistance/turnover ratio, they are in 9th place. place, with an average of 2.1. Defensively, they have difficulties in blocks per game and steals, ranking 27th in the rankings. and 23º places, respectively.
WARRIORS LEADERS!
Leading the way in points scored this season, we have Stephen Curry, from the Golden State Warriors, with an average of 28.0 points per game, followed by Klay Thompson, with 17.3, and Jonathan Kuminga, with 15.5. In total rebounds, Draymond Green leads with 6.7, followed by Kevon Looney, with 6.3, and Brandin Podziemski, with 5.8. In assists, Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul leads with an average of 7.2 per game, with Draymond Green and Stephen Curry right behind. Chris Paul also leads in steals, with 1.1 per game, followed closely by Gary Payton II. Draymond Green leads in blocks, with 0.9 per game. Trayce Jackson-Davis has the best shooting percentage from the field, with an impressive 68.6%, followed by Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga. These statistics reflect the performance of key players during the season, contributing to the success of their teams.
HOW DO THE HORNETS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Southeast Conference, the competition is on. fierce between the teams. The Orlando Magic lead the division with 31 wins and 25 losses, maintaining a solid .554 winning percentage. Right behind, the Miami Heat are close behind. in second place with 30 wins and 25 losses, just half a game behind the leader. The Atlanta Hawks remain in third place, with 24 wins and 31 losses, while the Charlotte Hornets are in third place. in fourth place, with 13 victories and 41 defeats. At the bottom of the table, the Washington Wizards are at the bottom of the table. facing difficulties, with only 9 victories in 54 games, occupying fifth position in the conference. With a difference of 21 games behind leader Orlando, the Wizards face a challenging season.
HOW DO THE WARRIORS ARRIVE?
In the Pacific division, the LA Clippers comfortably lead, accumulating 36 wins and 18 losses, boasting an impressive winning percentage of .667. The Phoenix Suns remain in second place, with 33 wins and 23 losses, being 4 games behind the leader. The Sacramento Kings are here. right behind, with 31 wins and 23 losses, just 5 games from the top. Now The LA Lakers are in fourth place, with 30 wins and 26 losses, being 7 games behind the Clippers. The Golden State Warriors close the table, with 27 wins and 26 losses, 8.5 games behind the leader. This season has been marked by strong competition in the division, with teams fighting to secure playoff positions.
The game will be played at Chase Center
The Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets game will be played at Chase Center, with a capacity at 17.608 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.