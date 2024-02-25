ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards of February 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Cleveland Cavaliers latest lineup
The last Cleveland Cavaliers quintet:
Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
Washington Wizards' latest lineup
The last Washington Wizards quintet:
Tyus Jones, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert.
Cleveland Cavaliers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Donovan Mitchell (#45), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 27.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Jarrett Allen (#31) who this season has managed to average 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Darius Garland (#10) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and this season he has averaged 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers in the tournament
The Cleveland Cavaliers are advancing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 36 games won and 19 lost, they are in second place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the Playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on February 23 against the Philadelphia 76ers, where the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 104 to 97 at the Wells Fargo Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Washington Wizards Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Kyle Kuzma (#33), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Daniel Gafford (#21) who this season has managed to average 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Tyus Jones (#5) will be key to being a backup player. Last season he had an excellent tournament and this season he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Washington Wizards in the tournament
The Washington Wizards had a bad start to the regular season, with 9 games won and 47 lost, they established themselves in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they did not advance to the postseason, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on February 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the Washington Wizards lost 147 to 106 at the Paycom Center and thus the Washington Wizards suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Capital One Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, located in the city of Washington D.C., United States. Since December 2, 1997, it has been the home of the Washington Wizards, it has a capacity of 20,356 spectators and its construction cost 507 million dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2024: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.