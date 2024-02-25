The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to eight games with a 116-102 victory over the New York Nicks.

The win saw them maintain their dominance in the Eastern Conference as they now have a huge nine-victory cushion over the second-placed Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics' shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, had a significant impact on his team's performance as he recorded 30 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Despite the Knicks' Jalen Brunson's excellent performance, he was unable to steer his side away from defeat.

Brunson notched 34 points, three rebounds, and nine assists.

The game got off to an electrifying start with both teams scoring a range of two and three-point efforts.

Brunson specifically made a superb start to the match as he scored a massive 13 points within the first quarter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks is defended by Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics during the second half at Madison Square Garden on February 24, 2024 in New York City.

It was level 26-26 with just two and a half minutes left on the clock for the first quarter before the Celtics scored a vital four points to give them the lead heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a very even affair with both teams recording 32 points.

The Celtics thought they were going to extend their lead in this period, however, some brilliant defensive play from Precious Achiuwa saw his team burst down the court in the dying seconds before scoring a layup to reduce the deficit.

Boston had a four-point lead going into the half time break.

Second Half:

They went on to have a crucial third quarter, which ultimately secured them the important win.

The team turned into a bunch of lethal snipers in the quarter, as it was three points galore for Boston, which killed the Knicks in this game.

Multiple three-point conversions saw them score a vital 35 points, whereas their opponents only tallied 26, despite their best efforts.

The Celtics took a very comfortable 97-84 lead into the final quarter of the game.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is defended by Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on February 24, 2024 in New York City.

It was a rather lethargic final quarter as tiredness had kicked into both sets of players, but it was a rather even affair.

Boston scored a further 19 points, just one more than their opponents.

However, this put the final nail in the coffin for New York as they had to settle for a defeat on the road to the most dominant team in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Celtics tallied a massive eight steals, which helped them overcome their opponents.

The Knicks were unable to stop the sheer force of the Celtics as they were dished up their fifth defeat in their last six games.

New York remains fourth in the conference with 34 wins, but they need to ensure they start picking up some victories again as they have the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic all breathing down their neck, providing some tasty completion towards the top of the conference.